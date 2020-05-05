The new standard in schools and child care centres
Photo: Catherine Legault Archives The Duty
As it has already done for the construction sites and other industries re-started by the government of Québec, the standards Commission, equity, health and safety in the workplace (CNESST) has published a “guide to health standards,” dedicated to the reopening of schools and child care facilities.
The pre-school institutions and primary schools will gradually start to welcome children across Quebec from next week, except on the territory of the Montreal metropolitan community.
These “kits COVID-19” are intended to assist branches and teachers or educators to adapt their routines and their premises to reduce the risk of an outbreak of the new coronavirus in their establishment.
First and foremost, it insists on the prohibition of entering the establishment to any person showing symptoms of the COVID-19, such as fever, cough, difficulty breathing, or a sudden loss of sense of smell or taste.
Each staff member is expected to respond to a questionnaire and carry out a self-assessment each day before showing up at his place of work.
The CNESST also calls on them to deny access to any person (student or member of staff) that a relative living in the same dwelling present with symptoms is in isolation due to the COVID-19.
Isolate suspected cases
In the event that a student, or a child in daycare, would develop symptoms while he is at school, it provides an emergency-response protocol.
One must isolate the child in a place intended for these circumstances and put on a mask of procedure. Then, only one staff member has to stay with him after putting on gloves, a gown, a mask and a visor.
The parents of the child must come and leave with all his personal effects in a bag. We must then decontaminate all the places and objects with which the child has been in contact.
If a teacher or educator develops symptoms at his workplace, he was asked to return immediately to the house.
A new routine
In coherence with the guidelines of the public health, the guide request to do everything to comply with the two metre distance between people throughout the day.
To promote the physical distance, are asked to avoid the hugs and handshakes. It is also proposing to limit the movement and the interactions between members of the staff.
In the classes, it suggests many measures, including limiting the duration of the contacts, respect to the ratios of students prescribed by the ministry of Education and ensure that students use only a single office in a single class.
To avoid large gatherings, it asks to close the cafeteria and to stagger the hours of breaks. Thus, fewer children will move at the same time in the corridors. The meals should be in the office of the student or to the outside, observing the aloofness physical.
Protective equipment
In general, the guide does not recommend the use of protective equipment by the teachers.
“It is not recommended for a teacher to wear a personal protective equipment (PPE) to protect themselves from the COVID-19 “, one can read in the document of the CNESST.
“The distancing physics of two metres must be respected to the extent possible “, adds-on advice to teachers who would like to wear a cover-face to refer to the ‘ guidelines of good practice to this effect.
However, the staff who work with students with disabilities or in vocational training, which requires a proximity of less than two metres for more than 15 minutes, ” must wear a face mask the procedure, and eye protection at all times “.
On the side of custodial services, an educator who has to wash, feed or treat a child in her arms to tie her hair, and then wash the hands and neck as well as any area that is affected by secretions of the child. It must also change and dispose of contaminated clothes in a bag.
In addition, awareness messages need to be displayed and are encouraged to respect the rules of basic hygiene such as washing hands frequently and cough into a tissue or into their elbow. We are also asked to regularly disinfect the surfaces and shared objects.