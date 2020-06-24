The New York city marathon cancelled because of a pandemic
The edition cancelled, would have had to be of an exceptional nature, since it was the 50th marathon in New York, created in 1970.
June 24, 2020
NEW YORK — The New York city marathon, originally scheduled for November 1st, has been cancelled Wednesday due to pandemic coronavirus, has announced the association’s New York Road Runners, which organizes the event.
This is the second time that the race to the bottom the more popular of the world is cancelled, after the parenthesis of 2012 following the passage of hurricane Sandy.
“Cancel the marathon this year is an immense disappointment for all those who are associated with them”, commented the CEO of New York Road Runners, Michael Capiraso, quoted in a press release, “but it was clearly the way forward from the point of view of health security.”
New York has been, from very far away, the city in the world most affected by the COVID-19, which caused more than 22,000 deaths.
The organizers will provide the opportunity to registrants to a refund of their registration fees or to postpone their participation in 2021, 2022 or 2023.
“I applaud the decision of the New York Road Runners is a priority for the health and safety of spectators and riders,” said New York city mayor, Bill de Blasio, quoted in the press release.
Even if it is far to be the most competitive on the plan of the time made, the fact of a difficult journey, the New York city marathon is the race to the bottom annual the most popular in the world.
When editing 2019, it has beaten the record for the number of participants who crossed the finish line of a marathon, with 53 of the 640 runners.
Contacted by AFP, the vice-president of the NYRR director of media, Chris Weiller, said that prior to the cancellation, the organization was counting on “more than 53 000” riders to the finish this year, including about 25,000 from foreign countries.
The 50th marathon in New York is now scheduled for 7 November 2021.