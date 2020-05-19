The NFB provides free access to the film On a tightrope, on the invasion of Iraq
Yves Bergeras
The Right
The National film Board (NFB) has made free online access to the documentary film On the tightrope, by Claude Guilmain.
Released in 2019, this film, directed by the Franco-Ontarian Claude Guilmain (AmericanDream.ca) leans on the arm of the iron in diplomatic relations between Canada and the United States, that has caused, in 2003, the american decision to invade Iraq – invasion in which Canada refused to participate.
The film is available on the NFB website.
The trailer is on vimeo, here.
Available for free on NFB.ca since may 18, the documentary gives the floor to Jean Chrétien, then Prime minister of Canada, and its principal policy advisers, and senior diplomats (including former ambassador Paul Heinbecker), military analysts, academics and journalists.
Dating back to the chronology of events, the film sheds light on “what was played behind the scenes with the neighbor to the South”.
“Interventionism on the international stage,” the United States comes “to serve economic interests and geo-strategic”, noted in the documentary that “this is an historic decision that could have severe consequences for Canada, and several actors of the period, and analysts show the terrible price to pay when diplomacy fails to resolve the conflicts throughout the world”.
“In opposition to the principle of preemptive war developed in Washington and to the ambitions of the military-industrial complex supported by the Pentagon, Canada takes its distances in an international context tense,” explains Claude Guilmain.
By his refusal to participate in the invasion, Ottawa short then the risk of a “break in diplomatic and economic retaliation”, he says. “But by choosing the path of reason and political accountability, the country reaffirmed its independence”, argues the director.