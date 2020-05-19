The NFB provides free access to the film On a tightrope, on the invasion of Iraq

| May 19, 2020 | Enterteiment | No Comments

L’ONF donne l’accès gratuit au film Sur la corde raide, sur l’invasion de l’Irak

L’ONF donne l’accès gratuit au film Sur la corde raide, sur l’invasion de l’Irak

The ex-prime minister of Canada, Jean Chrétien.

Share

May 19, 2020 15h06

Share

The NFB provides free access to the film On a tightrope, on the invasion of Iraq

L’ONF donne l’accès gratuit au film Sur la corde raide, sur l’invasion de l’Irak

L’ONF donne l’accès gratuit au film Sur la corde raide, sur l’invasion de l’Irak

Yves Bergeras

The Right

The National film Board (NFB) has made free online access to the documentary film On the tightrope, by Claude Guilmain.

Released in 2019, this film, directed by the Franco-Ontarian Claude Guilmain (AmericanDream.ca) leans on the arm of the iron in diplomatic relations between Canada and the United States, that has caused, in 2003, the american decision to invade Iraq – invasion in which Canada refused to participate.

The film is available on the NFB website.

The trailer is on vimeo, here.

Available for free on NFB.ca since may 18, the documentary gives the floor to Jean Chrétien, then Prime minister of Canada, and its principal policy advisers, and senior diplomats (including former ambassador Paul Heinbecker), military analysts, academics and journalists.

Dating back to the chronology of events, the film sheds light on “what was played behind the scenes with the neighbor to the South”.

“Interventionism on the international stage,” the United States comes “to serve economic interests and geo-strategic”, noted in the documentary that “this is an historic decision that could have severe consequences for Canada, and several actors of the period, and analysts show the terrible price to pay when diplomacy fails to resolve the conflicts throughout the world”.

“In opposition to the principle of preemptive war developed in Washington and to the ambitions of the military-industrial complex supported by the Pentagon, Canada takes its distances in an international context tense,” explains Claude Guilmain.

By his refusal to participate in the invasion, Ottawa short then the risk of a “break in diplomatic and economic retaliation”, he says. “But by choosing the path of reason and political accountability, the country reaffirmed its independence”, argues the director.

L’ONF donne l’accès gratuit au film Sur la corde raide, sur l’invasion de l’Irak

The playwright and film-maker franco-ontarian Claude Guilmain

Courtesy Aurélien Muller

Author, set designer, stage director and producer, Claude Guilmain is a co-founder of le Théâtre la Tangente, Toronto-based. He is the author of the trilogy theatrical AmericanDream.ca, published by the editions The line Spacing, in Ottawa, and is currently competing in the upcoming Trillium book award.

The NFB has taken advantage of the month of may to provide free access to five of its productions.

The film of Claude Guilmain is the successor to The songs of my father (2018) of Millefiore Clarkes and Waseskun (2016) Steve Patry.

On 25 may, it will be the turn of Beauties, Christina Willings (2018), to be accessible free of charge.

L’ONF donne l’accès gratuit au film Sur la corde raide, sur l’invasion de l’Irak

Motto is an interactive web site where you are telling a ghost story like a treasure hunt, in a story video, which features images captured on the spot by the participants”.

Screenshot

On 28 may, the NFB will do the same with Motto, an interactive project signed Vincent Morisset Sean Michaels, Édouard Lanctôt-Benoit and Caroline Robert (2020). In the case of the latter, it will be a world first.

Motto is an “interactive website” for mobile devices. You will discover there a kind of “interactive book” composed of thousands of short videos, which tells the story of “the thousand-year history of a friendly spirit named September”.

Mi-ghost story, half-treasure hunt, and half-way between documentary and fiction, Motto offers a story in six chapters, which features images captured on the spot by the participants”.

“When he participated in the discovery of Motto, the user enters a universe of the creation of meaning and of game. We asked him to contribute to the experience : a scavenger hunt full of short videos created by the participants and in which every step offers an easy task to run”, says the NFB.

Thanks to a “mounting technique intelligent, Motto , replacing the dreams and the memories of the narrator, the images of the user.”

“Gradually and anonymously — a bias, important —, anyone who discovers Motto joined his forces to those of other people who have already had the experience and adds fragments to intimate to the collective memory,” continues the national film Board.

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *