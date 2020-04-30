The NHL bet on a return to play in the arenas empty

The NHL bet on a return to play in the arenas empty

Stephen Whyno

Associated Press

The national hockey League doesn’t hide it : she wants to resume activities more quickly. The most likely scenarios are games played behind closed doors in the arenas, air-conditioned in the heart of the summer.

This appears to be the most popular would imply to bring the teams in some buildings of the NHA in order to complete a part, but not all of the season before starting the playoffs and challenge for the Stanley cup for the 125th time in 127 years.

The calendar as the most aggressive state makes a return on the ice in their arena on the respective players may 15. This would be followed by a short camp, and a possible preseason matchups in June, according to a source aware of the discussions told the Associated Press.

The season would resume in July and the finals would be played in September has added this source, who requested anonymity since these scenarios have not yet been finalized.

On Wednesday night, citing a memo from the assistant commissioner Bill Daly, sent to players and teams, TSN has mentioned that the timeframe should take account of the concern to provide equal opportunities for preparation to the various clubs, as the déconfinement is uneven from one market to the other.

TSN also pointed out that any plan should have the green light from players.

According to TSN, the phases to come are in order : the players training in small groups to the facilities of their team; the beginning of training camps; the return of the matches.

The commissioner, Gary Bettman, said that no decision has been taken and noted that the medical authorities and government will be those who will take the final decision on the resumption of sporting activities.

The NHL and the players ‘ Association (NHLPA) have formed a joint committee to determine a way to resume operations in July, behind closed doors.

On Wednesday evening, a joint press release from the NHL and the NHLPA has said that discussions will continue to be at a regular frequency.

“When we feel that the safety of the players is ensured, that we have enough tests and we have enough ways to return on the rink, we will probably be able to play on four or five sites are neutral, the president said of the Panthers of Florida, Matthew Caldwell. According to me, we will begin to play in front of a few supporters only, or in the arenas empty. There would be, therefore, that the teams and their staff.”

One of the scenarios mentioned suggests that the clubs will play in four arenas in North America. Each compete for about a dozen games so that all clubs have played the same number of meetings with the classification in view of the series. The season was suspended with still 189 games to play.

“The guys want to play”

The captain of the Edmonton Oilers, Connor McDavid, who sits on the joint committee that has been meeting weekly, believes “that a season is just a complete season”, but that this may not be possible. The players must approve any disaster recovery plan.

“The guys are preparing to play this summer, said McDavid. The guys want to play.”

This will surely play in buildings completely empty. The rules state that the arenas have at least four locker rooms that meet the standards of the NHL, a training complex close by and hotel infrastructure. Additional difficulty : they cannot be located in a sensitive area of this pandemic, although the definition of such an area is not clear.

“In the scenarios studied, we need up to four cities, because we need a lot of ice rinks,” said Bettman last week to Sportsnet, adding that three games per day per arena could be played.

Archive AP, Mary Altaffer

No supporter would not have access to the sites and the descriptors may even have to do their work remotely.

The league is still considering potential sites. The criteria listed by Bettman, however, Edmonton and Columbus on this short list. The president of the Maple Leafs, Brendan Shanahan, stated that Toronto was in the race. Bettman has even had the opportunity to play in Edmonton with the premier of Alberta, Jason Kenney, last week.

“We would expect that the league submit a plan very tight risk management, said Kenney. I understand that the NHL wants to complete the season in order to accommodate its partners tv. That we would respond favorably or not to this demand remains to be seen.”

The NHL could lose up to US $1 billion if the season is not completed. These losses would affect both the owners and the players, according to the revenue-sharing agreement.

There are still several unknowns in the case, including when the teams will return to their training complex and when the european players will be able to return to America.

One of the concerns among the players is the time they must spend in isolation far from their own, which could be months. There is also the risk of infection, the hockey is a contact sport.

“The safety of the players is an element that is always on the table when I talk with players around the league or within my team,” said defender Torey Krug, who currently represents the Bruins to the NHLPA. Frequent tests would help surely, but we need to be certain that it is safe before you even speak of a return to the game.”

With The canadian Press

