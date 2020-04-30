The NHL bet on a return to play in the arenas empty
This appears to be the most popular would imply to bring the teams in some buildings of the NHA in order to complete a part, but not all of the season before starting the playoffs and challenge for the Stanley cup for the 125th time in 127 years.
Stephen Whyno
Associated Press
The national hockey League doesn’t hide it : she wants to resume activities more quickly. The most likely scenarios are games played behind closed doors in the arenas, air-conditioned in the heart of the summer.
The calendar as the most aggressive state makes a return on the ice in their arena on the respective players may 15. This would be followed by a short camp, and a possible preseason matchups in June, according to a source aware of the discussions told the Associated Press.
The season would resume in July and the finals would be played in September has added this source, who requested anonymity since these scenarios have not yet been finalized.
On Wednesday night, citing a memo from the assistant commissioner Bill Daly, sent to players and teams, TSN has mentioned that the timeframe should take account of the concern to provide equal opportunities for preparation to the various clubs, as the déconfinement is uneven from one market to the other.
TSN also pointed out that any plan should have the green light from players.
According to TSN, the phases to come are in order : the players training in small groups to the facilities of their team; the beginning of training camps; the return of the matches.
The commissioner, Gary Bettman, said that no decision has been taken and noted that the medical authorities and government will be those who will take the final decision on the resumption of sporting activities.
The NHL and the players ‘ Association (NHLPA) have formed a joint committee to determine a way to resume operations in July, behind closed doors.
On Wednesday evening, a joint press release from the NHL and the NHLPA has said that discussions will continue to be at a regular frequency.
“When we feel that the safety of the players is ensured, that we have enough tests and we have enough ways to return on the rink, we will probably be able to play on four or five sites are neutral, the president said of the Panthers of Florida, Matthew Caldwell. According to me, we will begin to play in front of a few supporters only, or in the arenas empty. There would be, therefore, that the teams and their staff.”
One of the scenarios mentioned suggests that the clubs will play in four arenas in North America. Each compete for about a dozen games so that all clubs have played the same number of meetings with the classification in view of the series. The season was suspended with still 189 games to play.
“The guys want to play”
The captain of the Edmonton Oilers, Connor McDavid, who sits on the joint committee that has been meeting weekly, believes “that a season is just a complete season”, but that this may not be possible. The players must approve any disaster recovery plan.
“The guys are preparing to play this summer, said McDavid. The guys want to play.”
This will surely play in buildings completely empty. The rules state that the arenas have at least four locker rooms that meet the standards of the NHL, a training complex close by and hotel infrastructure. Additional difficulty : they cannot be located in a sensitive area of this pandemic, although the definition of such an area is not clear.
“In the scenarios studied, we need up to four cities, because we need a lot of ice rinks,” said Bettman last week to Sportsnet, adding that three games per day per arena could be played.