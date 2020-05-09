The NHL cancels its three scheduled matches in Europe next fall
The keeper Tuukka Rask, Boston Bruins
8 may 2020
The canadian Press
NEW YORK — The national hockey League and the players ‘ Association have announced the cancellation of the international matches scheduled in 2020.
The NHL is expected to submit three regular games in Europe next season as part of the Series global 2020.
The Boston Bruins and the Predators of Nashville were to begin their season with a duel at the O2 Arena, in Prague, in the Czech Republic, in October. Later in the fall, two games between the Avalanche of Coloardo and the Blue Jackets of Columbus were scheduled for the Hartwall Arena, in Helsinki, Finland.
In addition, the Bruins and the Predators had to complete their training camp and the respective in Germany and in Switzerland and hassle of each one to be a tough game against a local team.
“The NHLPA and NHL remain committed to continue and further develop our presence on the international scene. We hope that our friends abroad will understand the necessity to postpone the matches in 2020, but we look forward to be back in 2021”, he wrote in the joint press release.