The NHL draft is cancelled. The next stop of the season?

“Ottawa” continues the hunt for the Tooth, Novels, gathered in Montreal, Ufa says goodbye to Umarkot, and roll the barrels Backstrom on Ovechkin. “Soviet sport” continues to follow the hockey news.

Tooth need all

The Russian defender SKA Artem Tooth considering only two proposals from the NHL. It follows that once there were more. But one way or another, namely “Ottawa” remains a priority. It is not excluded that the transaction will take place in the coming weeks.

Alexander Romanov in “Montreal”?

The defender of CSKA can go overseas already this season. Twenty-year-old player of defense red-blue in this season played in 43 games for the main squad and made them seven assists.

It should also be noted that despite the fact that the Russian team was again left without a world championship gold, the defender proved to be great in the tournament, becoming one of the leaders of the team of Valery Bragin – in seven games Novels scored six points.

However, we cannot exclude that the Novels will sign a new agreement with CSKA. Recall that Montreal chose Russian defender in 2018 under number 38 in the second round of the draft.

Umark leaves Ufa with a green heart

Usually someone leaves someone with a heavy heart, but then the color won “Salavat Yulaev”.

Linus omark are wrote a touching message to fans of the Ufa team and has already appeared information about the fact that the Swedish striker will continue his career in Switzerland.

Recall that Linus omark are moved to Ufa from the Finnish “Jokerit” in 2015, held in the “Salavat” five seasons, each of which consistently has scored at least 50 points and consistently helping the team in the playoffs.

The NHL officially announced that the annual summer draft, as well as the traditional awarding of prizes to individual players postponed indefinitely. The details, format and venue to be announced later.