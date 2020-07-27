The NHL players bring it close to their heart in the towns the poles
Photo: Frank Gunn, The canadian Press
Coffee, pillows, musical instruments, golf clubs, family photographs, and video game consoles : all are examples of what the NHL players prevail in the cities the poles, where they will be in relative isolation.
The 24 clubs in the tournament for the Stanley Cup come Sunday in Toronto or Edmonton. The matches out of the contest will begin on Tuesday with the approach of the first round, starting Saturday. The finals could end as late as 4 October, in Edmonton.
The players will be spending a lot of time in the hotel. In the context of the crisis of the COVID-19, the NHL ordered them not to mingle with the public.
“There will be a lot of card games, and also a lot of guys going here and there on our two-story “, has predicted forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, the Oilers.
— Mikael Backlund
Defender Jake Muzzin, Maple Leafs, had to bring her irons rights. “I’m going to be in the corridor in the middle of making rolls, he said.
The centre Mikael Backlund, the Flames, must have his favorite coffee and the machine to prepare it.
“It is important for me to take my coffee and Swedish “, he confided.
“I bring my pillow : you never know what they looked like in the hotels. It is the only thing about which I am picky. “
“Also a lot of books, my iPad, and maybe items of treatment, to help my body recover. “
For the captain in the toronto area, John Tavares, books and a photo of his family.
Braden Holtby, Capitals, brings his trusty guitar to entertain his teammates. “The question is not so much me playing, but rather is what they like to listen to me ? “said the keeper.
Defender Justin Holl, Leafs, regret already to have left his keyboard behind him. “In fact, I have not made because it was cumbersome, said Holl. I would have had to, because it’s going to miss me. “
Nugent-Hopkins would take his golden retriever if he could. “I would like to come Sophie, but I don’t think this is allowed “, he mentioned.
Winger Kyle Clifford, Maple Leafs, had to bring a fan : it needs a minimum of noise to sleep.
The coach of the Oilers, Dave Tippett, and the Leafs, Sheldon Keefe, expect to be absorbed by the work. They don’t need anything in particular. “I see it as a trip abroad, said Tippett. You bring a change of clothes. “
“The coaches look at a lot of videos anyway, so it’s going to occupy us even more with many games. The entertainment, this will be to prepare your team. “
Many players bring their video game consoles. “That’s about all from my side, has entrusted the winger Patrik Wool, Jets. And a tooth brush. “