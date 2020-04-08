The north american equity markets open higher and the loonie is retreating
Photo: Kevin Hagen, Archives Associated Press
In New York, the average Dow Jones industrial gained 306,62 points to 22 960,48 points, while the index expanded S & P 500 advancing from 30,61 points to 2690,02 points.
The Toronto stock Exchange has opened the Wednesday session higher, supported by gains in the sectors of energy and industry, while the us markets were advancing also.
The composite index S & P / TSX floor toronto took 73,03 points to 13 687,17 points.
The composite index of the Nasdaq gained from 91,88 points to 7979,14 points.
On the currency market, the canadian dollar was trading at 71,31 US cents, down from its average price of 71,50 US cents the day before.
To the Exchange of raw materials, of New York, the price of crude oil was 82 US cents at 24,45 per barrel, while gold climbed to 5.40 a US $ 1689,10 per ounce. The copper price lost nearly a US cent to 2.26 US $ the book.