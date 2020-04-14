The north american equity markets open higher
Photo: Johannes Eisele Agence France-Presse
In New York, the average Dow Jones industrial gained 530,20 points to 23 920,97 points.
The Toronto stock Exchange proceeded on Tuesday, at the end of the morning, but had moved away from its peaks for the day, the losses in the sectors of energy and finance have limited its gains.
The composite index S & P / TSX floor toronto took 79,86 points to 14 155,80 points.
In New York, the average Dow Jones industrial gained 337,76 points to 23 728,53 points, while the index expanded S & P 500 took 50,73 points to 2812,36 points. The composite index of the Nasdaq gained from 214,22 points to 8406,65 points.
On the currency market, the canadian dollars is trading at 71,89 US cents, up from its average price of 71,76 US cents the day before.
To the Exchange of raw materials, of New York, the price of crude oil fell US $ 1.33 to 21.08 per $ US per barrel, while gold progressed to 6.40 US $ 1767,80 per ounce. The price of copper took a little more than one US cent to 2.32 US $ the book.