The north american equity markets open the week down
Photo: Johannes Eisele Agence France-Presse
In New York, the average Dow Jones, the index expanded S & P 500 and the composite index of the Nasdaq was losing all points at the opening.
The north american equity markets have started the session lower on Monday, while the canadian dollar was losing ground vis-à-vis the american greenback.
The composite index S & P / TSX index of the Toronto stock Exchange was retreating from 23,24 points to 14 597,10 points at the beginning of the morning.
In New York, the average Dow Jones industrial fell 339,22 points to 23 384,47 points, while the index expanded S & P 500 declined 29,16 points to 2801,55 points. The composite index of the Nasdaq let go of 45,70 points to 8559,25 points.
On the currency market, the canadian dollar was trading at 70,88 US cents, down from its average price of 71,09 US cents on Friday.
To the Exchange of raw materials, of New York, the price of crude lost 27 cents to US 19,51 per barrel, while gold advanced from 11,10 to US $ 1712,00 per ounce. The price of copper made it less of a US cent to trade near 2.31 US $ the book.