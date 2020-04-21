The north american markets open down

| April 21, 2020 | Business | No Comments

Les marchés nord-américains ouvrent en baisse

Photo: Richard Drew Archives The Associated Press
In New York, the average Dow Jones industrial was retreating from 552,11 points to 23 098,33 points, while the index expanded S & P 500 declined 54,25 points to 2768,91 points.


The price of crude oil continues to fall.

The coverage of the COVID-19 and the first 7 items are free of charge.

You must have an account to take advantage of it.

Create an account

?Already a subscriber? Connect-you.

Share

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *