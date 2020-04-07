The north american markets open up
Photo: Mary Altaffer Archives Associated Press
On Wall Street, prior to the opening of markets, the average Dow Jones industrial was 2.9%, and the expanded index S&P 500 by 2.7 %.
The Toronto stock Exchange posted a growth of more than 300 points on Tuesday, in the early morning, after having gained more than 650 standby.
The composite index S&P/TSX was 384,12 points, or 2.8 %, to 13 976,82 points.
In New York, the average Dow Jones industrial increased by 688,82 points, or 3.0 %, to 23 368,81 points. The expanded index S&P 500 took 71,86 points, or 2.7 %, to 2735,54 points, while the composite index of the Nasdaq gained from 172,69 points, or 2.2 %, to 8085,93 points.
On the currency market, the canadian dollar was trading at 71,55 US cents, up from its average price of 70,79 US cents the day before.
To the Exchange of raw materials, of New York, the price of crude oil advanced from 16 cents to US 26,24 per barrel, while gold was 70 cents US to 1694,60 per ounce. The price of copper jumped 7 cents to 2.29 US $ / lb.