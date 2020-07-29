The North-Coastal copies for the port of the cover face
28 July 2020 16h03
Steeve Paradis
Special Collaboration
BAIE-COMEAU – If you believe the president and acting general manager for the CISSS de la Côte-Nord, the citizens of the North Shore have completely changed attitude compared to the covers-face since the latter is mandatory in enclosed public places.
Claude Lévesque, who said he was “surprised” to see three weeks ago, at which point the North-Coastal did not carry the cover face in public, has changed his gun to the shoulder and boasts, “the great discipline to wear the mask” people. “I’ve seen a 180-degree turn”, he started.
The acting president and ceo reports, however, “precautions taken unfairly” in regard to the raising of young. “One of the main vectors of transmission, the young people of 20 to 29 years. One has the impression that there was a bit of let-go,” he argued.
The medical officer of public health of the region, dr. Richard Fachehoun, reports that the epidemiological surveys on the latest case in July, have helped to identify some risk behaviours, such as non-compliance of the distancing and physical port covers-face during visits to the bars or during parties private.
“If you had this kind of behavior in the past two weeks, I invite you to get tested”, to support the doctor. A social media campaign will also be launched in the next few days to reach these customers and remind them of the importance of the observance of sanitary measures.
Despite the crush of tourists in the region, the North Shore has recorded no new cases of infection to the COVID-19 on its territory since July 22, a new which pleased both men. It has been recorded since the beginning of the pandemic 126 cases on the North Shore, of which 124 are considered recovered.
“The information we have say that a small part of the tourists do not comply with the separation physical, but the vast majority of the fact,” adds Dr. Fachehoun.
As to the demonstrations of opponents to the port of the cover face that has known Montreal and Quebec city, they don’t seem to draw here. “People have the right to protest, but in a time of COVID, it must be manifested by respecting the two meters,” quipped the doctor, not without a certain irony.
As to Claude Lévesque, he says he wants to focus on the people who wear the mask and not on those who refuse to run. “If one has been spared, it is not for nothing. There is a particular sensitivity (compliance measures) here,” he concluded.