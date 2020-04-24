The North Shore calls for a déconfinement progressive
As of Thursday, there remains only 36 people currently in isolation due to the COVID-19 on the North Shore.
April 23, 2020 16h17
Steeve Paradis
The Sun
BAIE-COMEAU, With a contamination of more and more rare, or even non-existent on the majority of the territory, they are many on the North Shore to claim a déconfinement progressive. The Centre de santé et de services sociaux (CISSS) of the Côte-Nord region is preparing already thinking of a second wave of infection.
As of Thursday, there remains only 36 people currently in isolation due to the COVID-19 on the North Shore. Seventy-six people are declared restored, for a total of 112 people infected since the beginning of this pandemic. Of these 112 people, 90 reside in the MRC of Sept-Rivières.
In the other five MRC of the region, there has been no new cases for the past 16 days. The two people hospitalized have returned home, there has still been no cases in NURSING homes, no deaths, and therefore, everything seems to work well on paper.
But, warns Dr. Richard Fachehoun, outside of certain situations circumscribed, as the outbreak at the federal penitentiary in Port-Cartier, there have not been many isolated cases of contamination, thereby ensuring that the region is still very far away from the natural immunity evoked the same day by prime minister François Legault.
As there will not be this herd immunity and the vaccine to induce it, “what could happen is a second wave may be more important”, launched by the medical council in public health.
“It has flattened the curve, but it is necessary to take strategic decisions”, he adds, referring to the social distancing and the wearing of the mask, which are, among others, “ensure that we will no longer have the social life we had before”.
The specialist also pointed out that, in view of the déconfinement, the authorities are putting in place a monitoring system to know almost in real time what is the portrait of public health in schools, daycares, businesses. “It will allow us to quickly detect the problematic cases”, he argued.
This déconfinement will have to be done “under central co-ordination”, modulated by “regional specificities”, said the doctor Fachehoun, showing to be in waiting of the ministerial directives in this folder.