The North Shore is popular with the leisure travelers
The North Coast will be storming during the construction holiday. On the photo, Tadoussac.
July 17, 2020 18h28
Steeve Paradis
Special Collaboration
As for many other outlying regions, the North Coast will be storming during the construction holiday. In fact, it remains the place in Basse-Côte-Nord, but this territory is rather difficult to access by the time that run.
“Most hotels and campsites have already been sold for the construction holidays. There is still a little up in some places, but you have to hurry,” said the director general of Tourisme Côte-Nord, Mario Leblanc.
“The product of adventure are particularly in demand. People want the great outdoors and large spaces”, he added saying believe that the loss this year of the international tourists, who mainly visit Tadoussac, will be offset by the tourism intra-Québec.
According to Mr. Leblanc, the majority of tourism stakeholders have been able to build easily for sanitary measures related to the pandemic COVID-19. “This is not that complicated to implement, except perhaps for the boatmen”, then the director-general, who does not believe that the spread of the coronavirus that excites people to the point of forcing them to remain in their homes.
The number of people allowed in the tourist attractions is of course the decrease, what to say to Mario Leblanc as tourist traffic total may be lower in 2020, but this potential drop should not be too heavy to bear.
In the east of the territory, Voyages Coste, a co-operative for solidarity in tourism that is fair, ensures that all areas accessible by the road 138 are practically full for the next two weeks. Note that the road stops to Kegaska, at nearly 700 km east of Baie-Comeau.
The portrait is, however, different to the isolated villages of the Lower North Shore and Anticosti island, “because the means of access to these territories are quite limited currently,” noted the director-general of the organization, Alberte Marcoux.
In fact, in the Basse-Côte-Nord, the ship Bella-Desgagnés, which ensures the connection of isolated villages, does not accept tourists destination of these villages, which will surely suffer from the absence of this windfall.
“Usually, the Bella displays full for a long time for July, August and September,” said Ms. Marcoux. “In addition, without tourists on board, the communities visited by the ship may not offer their attractions, such as hiking.”
Only residents of the villages de la Basse-Côte-Nord, their families, workers and people with a secondary residence are accepted on board. The Bella accepts, however, the tourists in the direction of Anticosti island leaving from Rimouski, Sept-Îles or Havre-Saint-Pierre.
