May 13, 2020 16h24
The North Shore will not be available may 18
Steeve Paradis
The Sun
Contrary to the announcement made by Quebec a few weeks ago, the North Coast remain isolated beyond the 18 may. The regional directorate of public health has decided to postpone the removal of these dams may 31, because the observance of sanitary measures is not sufficiently anchored in the habits.
“The control points of Tadoussac and Sacré-Coeur will remain until may 31. (…) To the Basse-Côte-Nord, the date of exercise of the dam remains unknown,” argued the deputy director-general, Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux (CISSS) of the North Shore, Dyane Benoît.
“The result of the analysis made by the team of public health, we think that it is advantageous to continue (the dams) for an additional two weeks so that the population will adopt all the health measures. In the last few days, with the nice weather, people sometimes tend to forget the distancing physical,” added Mrs. Benedict.
Provided that the medical officer of health of the region, Dr. Richard Fachehoun, have insisted on the importance of complying with these measures. “We can’t have dams, for two years, if we must live with this virus for two years,” he informed, stating that “we are called to live with the virus, hence the importance of respect for the distancing and physical if this is not possible, putting on a mask”.
The mayor of Baie-Comeau, Yves Montigny, has taken note of the decision of the public health, having himself found see “people who do not adhere to the two meters because there are roadblocks, and more cases in the region. Thus, it has until the 31st to learn, collectively, the compliance with the measures. It is necessary to be ready for when there will be no more dams”.
Mr. Montigny has also been keen to remind that this kind of decisions is not the mayor or the prefect. “It is important not that the elected officials are trying to put political pressure on the department of public health, who makes this decision with what he finds on the territory”.
To return to the number of cases of infection to the COVID-19 in the region, we report a new, a first since April 25. It now has 114, of which 92 in the RCM of Sept-Rivières, where the last case was reported. There is no hospitalization and no deaths linked to the COVID-19 on the North Shore.