The number of active cases continues to rise in Quebec
The ministry of Health said Sunday that Quebec has identified 58 583 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The authorities have reported 169 new cases.
July 26, 2020 13h25
The canadian Press
MONTREAL — The number of active cases of COVID-19, Quebec, has reached the plateau of 2200 for the first time since June 25.
According to data published Sunday on the website of the national Institute of public health of Quebec (INSPQ), the number of active cases in Quebec amounted to 2200, or 146 more than the day before. It is the 12th day in a row where an increase in the number of active cases is recognized.
They do lament, however, that only one death, bringing the death toll to 5667.
Some data, however, remain encouraging.
There are nine hospitalizations of less, to reach a total of 197. Among these, 10 are in the icu, two less than the previous day.
The data of the INSPQ also report 50 812 healings, an increase of 109.
The number of samples taken on July 24, amounted to 16 387, well above the target of 14 000 desired by the authorities.
Three regions are particularly affected by the upsurge of the pandemic: the island of Montreal, the Montérégie and the Laurentians, where it was recorded 50, 35, and 22 new cases. These three regions account for, respectively, 18 474, 8648 and 3784 case since the beginning of the pandemic.
A progression, albeit slower, is continuing in other areas of the province. Several other regions were more than 10 new cases. And in Laval (18 new cases for a total of 5988), in the National Capital (11 for a total of 1942), in the Mauricie-Centre-du-Québec (11 for a total of 2076), Estrie (11 for a total of 1022), in Lanaudière, 11 for a total of 4460).
Since the beginning of the crisis, it was also reported 657 cases in the Outaouais region (+4), and 366 in the Lac-Saint-Jean (+1).
In Canada
Up to now, there have been 113 878 cases confirmed or probable in the country as a whole. The COVID-19 has caused the death of 8890 Canadians.
The health authorities in canada have indicated on Sunday that 87 % of people with diabetes are up to now restored.
Canadian laboratories have submitted more than 3.76 million people to a test screening of the COVID-19. In the course of last week, 44,000 people per day on average have undergone a screening test, of which a little more than 1 % of them have got a positive result, authorities have indicated through a press.
Distribution of cases in the country, according to the most recent balance sheet provincial and territorial : 58 583 cases in Quebec, with 5667 deaths; 38 680 cases in Ontario, 2763 deaths; 10 086 case in Alberta, of which 178 deaths; 3419 case in British Columbia, including 191 deaths; 1136 case in Saskatchewan, including 16 deaths; 1067 case in Nova Scotia, including 63 deaths; 401 cases in Manitoba, seven of whom died; 266 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, including three deaths; 170 cases in New Brunswick, with two deaths; 36 cases in the Île-du-Prince-Édouard; 14 cases in the Yukon, five cases in the Territories-the North-West, all healed; no cases in Nunavut.
These balance sheets provincial and territorial addition to the 13 cases, all cured, by the passengers repatriated from the cruise ship Grand Princess on march 10.