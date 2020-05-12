The number of complaints against the service providers in lower
The number of complaints involving providers of telecommunications services has declined 12 % in the second half of 2019, compared to 2018, according to the latest semi-annual report of the organization who acts as an intermediary between the customers and the industry.
Consumers have filed approximately 8,600 complaints as a rule between 1 August 2019-31 January 2020, four problems out of ten are related to the service of wireless telephony, the Commission noted complaints for telecommunications services (CCTS) was created in 2007 to intervene when customers are unable to reach an agreement with their supplier. According to the report, the overall decrease in the number of complaints is in part attributable to a reduction of 75 % of complaints against Cogeco and of 26 % with respect to the Bell. However, Rogers and its subsidiary Fido have seen increases of 6 % and 29%, respectively.
The CCTS does not succeed in determining the precise causes that led to this decline, but indicated that at this time of year 2018, the number of complaints had skyrocketed to 44 %. “We are pleased to see that customers are more able to resolve their problems directly with their service providers,” said the commissioner of the CCTS, Howard Maker.
“The reason of the decline is difficult to determine, due to a number of factors that contribute to the number of complaints we receive,” said in a telephone interview with the assistant commissioner, Josée Thibault. “We are working with service providers to educate them on the concerns raised by their customers, and we find that some suppliers are beginning to give importance to these information. “For example, she continued, the problems of disclosure are among those generating the largest number of complaints, and the providers who strive to produce documents in plain language, with explanations as clear to their representatives, are less often referred to.
Although he has clarified that the data of the semester to cover a period that has not been marked by the pandemic, the organization is not risky to try to predict the effect that the crisis could have on the number of complaints or their nature in the course of this semester. Very quickly after the imposition of containment measures in the middle of the month of march, the major telecommunications providers have suspended ceilings on the use of bandwidth to the home, temporarily.
The issues of disclosure and costs incorrect accounted for more than one-quarter of all the reports, said the CCTS. Then come the problems on a ” service is intermittent “, a breach of contract and a credit or refund is not received by the client. In the detail of disclosure issues, the situation that arises most often involves a mismatch between the agreement entered into with the supplier, and the text of the contract.
The CCTS has also identified a list of complaints that are not part of its mission, for example, wait times and politeness of the representatives, the price, poles and towers, and the issues of protection of privacy. The role of the CCTS found himself in the spotlight in 2018 when the CRTC held hearings on sales practices of telecommunications companies.
One of the stakeholders, from advocacy organization of consumers ‘ rights, had proposed to the CRTC to ask for broadcasters to disseminate an advertisement of 30 seconds informing the public of the existence of the CCTS. Without denying that there may be issues, major providers, had insisted that the experience is satisfactory on the whole.