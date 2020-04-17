The number of deaths leaps to Montreal
Three-quarters of NURSING homes Montreal, have registered outbreaks of the outbreak.
While in Montreal, the number of deaths due to the coronavirus has jumped from 91 cases in 24 hours, for a total of 332 people dead, the regional director of public health of Montreal said that the summit of the curve of contamination has been reached. The surge in the number of cases is attributable mainly to adjustments in the data collection, explained Dr. Mylène Drouin on Thursday.
The people who have contracted the coronavirus in the metropolis are now number 7281, with the addition of 451 new cases in 24 hours. More than 200 of these new cases will come from a “catch-up” carried out during the course of the last few days, said Dr. Drouin. In all, 600 cases may be added in the next few days, she warned : “It is clear that the curve will seem to increase much, but with the new cases daily recent, it remains in a plateau. We continue to be very confident that we have reached the peak of the epidemic curve “.
The bond registered as to the number of deaths was due to the addition of data from NURSING homes, severely affected by outbreaks of contamination, said Dr. Drouin. Several NURSING homes and residences for seniors have failed to send reports of deaths to the authorities, she said.
The situation of NURSING homes is of particular concern in Montreal since three-quarters of them, or 59 out of the 79, have recorded outbreaks of the outbreak. Mylène Drouin has also warned that the home caregivers in these homes will take a few days because of the precautions need to be taken to ensure their training and their safety.
On the question of the déconfinement progressive of the region of Montreal, Dr. Drouin remained cautious and did not want to give a timeline : “The déconfinement for a region that is the epicenter of Quebec, and I would say the epicenter of the canadian, is something that you should plan well because we want a déconfinement safe and above all prevent the possibility of a second wave of cases. “
If it advocates the maintenance of measures of distance, Dr. Drouin has recommended the wearing of masks or handmade scarves in public places where the distance of two metres could not be complied with : “This is something he will have to quietly integrate into our ways of doing things “.
Public Health intends to rule soon on the opening of community gardens, has promised Dr. Drouin : “We judge that it is a service that affects food security and is important for Montrealers “.
Taxi drivers
Drivers will soon be better protected. The City of Montreal has granted a financial assistance of $ 260,000 to the taxi Office in Montreal in order to equip the vehicles of partitions protective plexiglas in order to separate the drivers from their passengers, has announced that mayor Valerie Plant. This funding will also be used to provide sanitary products to drivers, and their customers.
Drivers will also have access to a car wash mobile steam dry in order to decontaminate the vehicles.