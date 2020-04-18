The number of fatalities jumped to 17 % in Quebec, for a total of 805 dead
Photo: Marie-France Coallier The Duty
According to one of the scenarios unveiled by the prime minister several days ago already, this Saturday was to mark the summit of this first wave of infections in Quebec. The number of deaths is, however, less high than expected.
The crisis of the COVID-19 continuous record of unenviable records in Quebec, even if the reality is even less black than the forecasts of the authorities. Thus, the Institut national de santé publique du Québec has reported that the number of deaths related to the disease had jumped by 17 % to $ 805.
The number of people hospitalized to the intensive care unit has increased from 207 to 258, an increase of 24 %.
These data have been collected Friday at 18 h.
The tragic situation in the NURSING homes and other residences for the elderly could explain this sad balance sheet.
Other data, however, seem to be more encouraging. The number of confirmed cases rises to 17 521, an increase of 725, or 4 % compared to the previous day. As for the number of hospital admissions, of which there are 1130, or 54, or 5 % more than the previous day.
All in all, 2964 people were waiting for the result of their test.
There were also 3315 people restored.
The top of the wave
For the first time since the beginning of the crisis linked to the pandemic of COVID-19, there are a little over a month, there will be no appointments daily broadcast at the end of the week with prime minister Francois Legault or any other representative of the government of quebec.
According to one of the scenarios unveiled by the prime minister several days ago already, this Saturday, April 18, was to mark the summit of this first wave of infections in Quebec. A scenario that included then between 1263 and 9000 deaths related to the COVID-19 in Quebec city, and some 29 000 cases reported. Fortunately, the reality to date is much better even though the number of victims among the elderly in Quebec remains a concern, as evidenced by the latest data revealed.
The Red Cross will train new volunteers with seniors in Montreal
In the aftermath of the announcement of the prime minister Justin Trudeau concerning the assistance that the Red Cross could bring to the quebec authorities overwhelmed by the crisis of the COVID-19 in NURSING homes, the integrated Center for academic health and social services (CIUSSS) of the West-of-the-Island-of-Montreal said on Saturday that he had appealed to this institution.
The mandate of the Red Cross will organize the training of volunteers who will lend a hand to institutions for seniors in its territory. In a press release issued Saturday morning, the CIUSSS of the West Island of Montréal states that 40 volunteers will be trained every day from this Saturday. According to the CIUSSS of the West Island of Montréal, the people who volunteered to have various profiles.
It is nurses, orderlies, caregivers, administrative staff and workers in the area of education, among others. The Red Cross will, therefore, take care to provide them with accelerated training, one-day or half-day, tailored to the current crisis. Once their training is completed, these new volunteers will be deployed in various hosting centers long-term care (CHSLD) or other private seniors ‘ residences of the metropolis.