The nurses are seeking changes to The Tuque: “You can walk a patient suspected to motherhood”

Émilie Nantel is the vice president, sector La Tuque Union of healthcare professionals in the Mauricie and Centre-du-Québec (FIQ).
6 may 2020 at 14h36
Audrey Tremblay
Le Nouvelliste
La Tuque — nurses are sounding alarm bells to The Hat and asking for changes from their employer before it is too late. The trade union denounces the mobility of staff from one sector to another and the measures in place that they deem appropriate in connection with the pandemic of COVID-19. The nurses argue that the risks of contamination are high and require the addition of staff.
The union made representations for several weeks with the employer to put an end to the mobility of nurses within the department of medicine-surgery-center birth family.
“In the same work shift, they can be brought to work with different types of customers. Therefore, you can be called to work with a patient suspected of having the COVID, and go to make a delivery by the following. What is being condemned, it is the next unacceptable thing. The risk of contamination is important. The staff was nice to take the recommended precautions, there is nothing that confirms that you’re not contaminated. If you’re gonna make a delivery, the zero risk does not exist,” says Émilie Nantel, vice-president, sector La Tuque Union of healthcare professionals in the Mauricie and Centre-du-Québec (FIQ).
The union asks the employer to put additional resources in place to prevent this mobility of the staff.
“We have not had gain of cause. The employer says that as long as you wear protective equipment, there is no problem. Currently, this is not suitable to the situation we saw with the COVID,” laments Ms. Nantel.
The union requests that minimally a nurse and a separate workstation for the staff to reduce the risk of contamination.
“It costs a lot more expensive if you have five people missing and all the others must overcome in extra time, unlike putting a person in surplus”, underlines Nathalie Perron, president of the Syndicat des professionnelles en soins de la Mauricie et du Centre-du-Québec (FIQ).
At a certain point, it was suggested that nurses in contact with a patient possibly suffering from the COVID-19 to take a shower and change of uniform before going to attend a mother who gives birth.
“Often, there are deliveries fast and complications, the staff may not go and take a shower, wash hair, change and come back to do a delivery. This was not logical. The latest recommendations are to put a coat of clean on top of the uniform and washing hands,” explains Émilie Nantel.
The removal of the dam on highway 155 also brings some concerns. The union wants rules that are clear, precise and efficient.
“It’s got to be well supported, otherwise the risk of contamination and the spread is going to be explosive. It is a small community, a small town and the population is aging,” says Émilie Nantel.
Nurses, who prefer to remain anonymous, have also testified of the work on the ground and they insist, their fear is to spread the virus.
“It’s part of our duties to live with the COVID, but one would not like especially to contaminate a baby. […] You can walk a patient suspected maternity in an emergency situation. Sometimes, one has to be three nurses, we don’t have the time to take a shower or clean up to the elbows. This is what worries us,” says one of them.
“The employer seems to minimize all that. It is also all in the same workstation,” adds another.
A pregnant woman who must give birth to La Tuque in the summer, has also given to the Nouvelliste that a pregnancy in the time of a pandemic brought enough already of concern and that future moms should not have to worry about the security aspect during childbirth”.
“This is an unacceptable situation for both the families and for the care team”, she denounced.
The union questions the inaction of the employer while the examples of contamination and outbreaks are increasing in the province.
“We are lucky because there is no reported case, to act. It was the chance to organize themselves, this is what we want,” says a nurse.
It also tries to convey to the employer the particulars of the establishment of The Tuque.
“We have a customer base of 0 to 100 years, it has babies that are born and older people who are at the end of life on the same floor. This is not like that everywhere in the CIUSSS. It is particular here and he needs to understand. It is a department multi-function”, says dr. Nantel.
“It is necessary to consider the distinct character of The Hat. The employer considers it the same as a medicine unit at another hospital and we can’t do that. It puts at risk the whole population,” said Nathalie Perron.
The union also highlights that the pool of employees who can lend a hand is not very large in the vicinity of La Tuque.
“There is a nice area to negative pressure that has been installed, there is a way to do things and collaborate together. Anything is possible, but despite requests, the interventions, the explanations, they are still treats it as the other,” says Ms. Perron.
The City supports the union
Nurses have received the support of the mayor of La Tuque, Pierre-David Tremblay.
“This situation deserves to be denounced. Managers must be responsive to the concerns of the staff. They are the ones who are living the situation on a daily basis. […] It has been seen that the mobility of staff it has not helped. It is important to listen to them. It is necessary preventive measures to avoid the contagion,” says the mayor.
“At the present time, there is a lag between the managers and the employees on the ground. It is necessary that we correct the situation”, he insists.
Moreover, the City has sent a letter to the leaders of the health establishment of The Tuque and the CIUSSS MCQ in which it was indicated that a committee has been tasked to ensure, among other things, that the establishment of the CIUSSS MCQ in La Tuque is ready and well prepared for any outbreak in the middle.
“There are people who have concerns and it is not too much our case. It is difficult to validate, but when the union and employees speak to us, I tend to believe that what is happening is not just a trend. We spoke to Dr. Marie-Josée Godi (director of public health, Mauricie-Centre-du-Quebec) and Gilles Hudon (president-deputy director-general). They have it between the hands,” says mayor Tremblay.
The CIUSSS analysis of the situation
The chair-deputy director general of the CIUSSS MCQ, Gilles Hudon, said that he was ready to watch it with the director of nursing and the directorate of technical services in order to organize the physical locations otherwise to avoid people moving from one sector to another.
“The demand has already been addressed with the managers concerned. People are watching what they could do […] If one is open to look at the avenues of possible solutions, it is only because there is a particular situation in the Upper Saint-Maurice. It is for this reason that we will check if we can’t do things differently,” explains Dr. Hudon.
The latter is not without recalling that what is currently being done in the Upper Saint-Maurice is “in accordance with the guidelines of the department and the internal guidelines of our teams for the prevention and control of infections”.
“It is certain that we would not have taken a decision of organizing work that does not comply with these rules-here”, he says.
“It was also an important issue of personnel in the region of Mauricie-Centre-du-Québec. A problem that is as big if not more in the Upper Saint-Maurice. You will understand that if there were other possible solutions, one is always confronted with the issue of the lack of staff as we know it currently” it”, concluded Gilles Hudon.