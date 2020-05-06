The OECD draws on the lessons of the shortage of masks
Photo: Wang Zhao Agence France-Presse
The surgical masks and protection masks N95 require many stages of production relatively sophisticated.
The global shortage of protective masks is a simple problem of supply and demand that the countries were complicated by resorting to protectionism, but that we should not have to relive the next time, if you tire of the lessons of the pandemic in progress.
In spite of their modest costs and their out simple, the surgical masks and the famous protective masks N95 require many stages of production including some relatively sophisticated, ” explains an analysis on the subject unveiled Tuesday by the Organization for economic cooperation and development (OECD). The main bottleneck of the production, their filtration capacity is based mainly on a microfiber electrified in extruded polypropylene blown produced by a small number of large companies, because of the high cost of the machinery required.
In addition, only a few countries were producing such masks when the COVID-19 has occurred, including China, with half of the world production. But even with a daily production of 20 million masks, she could not, at first, meet the needs of 240 million masks per day. Since then, the situation has a little calmed down, and the conversion of other plants has made it possible to multiply the national output by ten, but the needs in other countries affected by the pandemic have also been multiplied by ten. Far from fixing things, the barriers to trade erected by a quarantine of countries to protect their meagre reserves, have only served to complicate and slow down the production world.
The lessons of this story ? The country would be crazy to try to acquire the production capacity necessary to respond, in real time, to an explosion of demand in a future pandemic, says the OECD. They would do better, instead, to build strategic reserves that they could even put in common. Agreements with mills could also be concluded in advance for a rapid conversion of their production in case of need.
And then, instead of thinking that you can do everything on your own, you should agree with its trading partners rules to follow to ensure the production of the most efficient and reliable possible.