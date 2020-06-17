The Office of investigations, independent analysis, a tragedy that occurred in Gaspé
A vehicle of the Office of independent investigations
17 June 2020 8h57
The canadian Press
GASPÉ – A woman 42 years old was seriously injured Tuesday night in Gaspé during a police intervention of the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).
The Office of the independent surveys (EIB) has therefore been invited to analyse the circumstances of this event.
According to the preliminary information shared with the EIB, to 22.55, police officers from the SQ would have been known about individuals noisy staying in an abandoned house.
On their arrival, the officers would have found the presence of a man and a woman on the balcony of the 2nd floor of the house and would have arrested. The man would have left the scene, but the woman would have entered the house; the police then put to his search.
They would have found the floor, so that she was looking for something in a purse, it seems. At the sight of the police officers, she would have fled by jumping from the balcony.
She was transported to the hospital, suffering from a head injury. The EIB did not obtain information on his state of health.
The investigation of the EIB will determine whether the information is accurate. Six investigators will be on the scene Wednesday, at the end of the afternoon.