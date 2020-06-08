The old Royal Victoria hospital closes its doors to the homeless
Photo: Michaël Monnier Archives The Duty
The old Royal Victoria hospital will have hosted 93 people who are homeless or have an addiction problem during the pandemic of COVID-19. After more than two months of operation, the isolation unit will cease activities on Friday.
“There is a marked drop in attendance “, says Jean-Nicolas Aubé, a spokesman for the CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l’île-de-Montréal. Two homeless are currently housed at the Royal Victoria.
This customer, achieving the COVID-19, or suspected of being, will now be directed toward the hospitals, as the Hospital of Our Lady, the other residential resources are in place, says Jean-Nicolas Aubé.
The CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l’île-de-Montréal is currently holding a meeting with its partners (community agencies) in order to ” discuss the future “, explains Jean-Nicolas Aubé.
Forty employees are assigned to the isolation unit of the former Royal Victoria hospital. They will be redeployed elsewhere in the network.
Among the 93 people housed in the former hospital, two-thirds were suffering from the COVID-19, according to the CIUSSS. The remaining third was waiting for a result from a screening test, which proved negative.
“All of the people that have passed through the Royal Victoria had accommodation needs, but not necessarily the clinical needs,” notes Jean-Nicolas Aubé.