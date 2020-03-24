The Olympics will carry the fight Habib will be held without spectators

Under the heading “While you were sleeping” tell about the most interesting events that happened in the world of sports since last night.

PANIC WAS RISING ALL DAY

Last night escalated the situation around the Olympic games in 2020, the launch of which is planned in Tokyo in exactly four months on July 24. Time, it would seem that large, many things in the world can change. Especially on the eve of the IOC President Thomas Bach made it clear that the issue of holding the Games is carefully studied and that the decision will take four weeks. But spending so much time on Bach, as it turned out, could not give. Yesterday the panic was growing all day. In the night of Monday the NOC of Canada made a statement about refusing to go to Japan as scheduled. After Canadians supported the Australians, the Norwegians and Austrians. And yesterday this decision approved by the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, as well as the United States Olympic Committee. The reason is the same — the spread of the coronavirus pandemic around the world.

Not left, Executive Director of the world health organization Mike Ryan. “We are confident that the Japanese authorities and the IOC will not carry the game, if there will be any risk to the health of athletes and fans,” — quoted the words of Ryan TOI Sports.

THE SOLUTION ABOUT PORTING GAMES IN 2020 HAS ALREADY BEEN TAKEN

After the massive attack Bach seem to have given up. White flag from the IOC was raised by Committee member dick pound, who expressed the opinion that the summer Olympics in Tokyo can be transferred. Pre — next year.

“Based on the information that have with the IOC, the decision to relocate has already been taken. Details still to be discussed, but the Game certainly not start on 24 July. That’s all I know. Everything will take place in stages. We will postpone the Game and start negotiations on new terms”, – quotes the words of pound FOX .

Interestingly, in most of Japan on Sunday at the Saitama Super Arena hosted the kickboxing tournament K FESTA 3, which is included in the world Grand Prix K-1. The organizers made concessions, but did not cancel the event. They only reduced the number of seats from 15 to 10 thousand. At the entrance the audience, handing out masks and urged the people to abandon handshakes.

Ten thousand eventually came, and online for the tournament was watched by 2.5 million people. Defeated Kimura Minoru, who 3 battlefield spent 262 seconds.

HABIB GOT TIRED OF WAITING

Tired of waiting for certainty and mixed martial arts fighter Habib Nurmagomedov. Yesterday he admitted that he did not know, will it be a fight against Tony Ferguson and where possible to conduct the match.

The battle of the Russians with American to lead the UFC 249 and is scheduled for April 18 in Brooklyn, but in the U.S. it banned.

“Plow, and I can’t understand what is happening. Where fight and fight it at all, how about velogonki and venue of the fight? I can not imagine. UFC 249 — what are you?” – Nurmagomedov wrote in Instagram.

The head of the Russian promotion of the World Total Combat Federation (WTKF) Vladimir Hryunov expressed his opinion about this fight. “The fact that the sports Ministry has banned the holding of sports events in Russia. Will the fight go on April 18th? Think spring, the match would be unlikely. Now we need to understand what is happening with humanity, to protect themselves and loved ones.”

Despite pessimistic expectations, the night came the news from America that the head of the UFC Dana Wyet found a place where will be held the match between Habib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson. Information published on Twitter, Keith Shillan with reference to the Yahoo Sports journalist Kevin Ayoola. The location of the tournament has not been disclosed, but we know that the fight will take place without spectators.

SEMIN AND SCREAMERS ON THE ISOLATION

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin yesterday ordered that from 26 March to 14 April, persons over age 65 observe quarantine at home. After that people the world of sport there are questions: how will meet the requirements of isolation, for example, the head coach of “Locomotive” Yuri Semin, who in may will mark 73, or his hockey colleague from Moscow “Dynamo” Vladimir Krikunov, he is 69. Only two years younger, by the way, the President of the FHR Vladislav Tretiak, who, as Krikunova, birthday in April.

Midfielder Lokomotiv Dmitry zhivoglajdov in an interview, frankly admitted: “I don’t know how Semin will combine training with self-isolation”. But he stressed that the important thing is not to panic and not react to distractions, which is now missing.

Who would argue, do not panic – this is very important. As for the coaches, the Pavlovich was brief: “rules are Rules, I’ll abide.” Screamers also joked, although the joke was sad, saying, go to the store, market, drug store, if necessary. Well, if destined, is destined.

No, we do not need these “meant to be”. Take care of yourself, our sport coaches such as you, still Oh as will be useful.

DZIUBA: “THE COUNTRY WILL BE COVERED”

Artem Dzyuba on Monday gave an extensive interview to the official website of” Zenit”.

“Previously, we’re on quarantine until April. It may, of course, before something is formed, but, judging by the way the people walk, the country will be covered, – has philosophically noticed the captain. – In Russia always so: while fried is not a whiff, nobody move”.

In addition to the coronavirus of Deuba discussed something else interesting, describing the “Zenith”, about the battle of Habib Nurmagomedov and even the movie business.

UEFA POSTPONED THE FINALS, THE NHL CAN PLAY WITHOUT SPECTATORS

UEFA yesterday officially announced the postponement of the final match of the European Cup. Shifted dates of the men’s finals of the Champions League and Europa League and women’s League Champions, the new date is not appointed yet.