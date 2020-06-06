The Ombudsman de Montréal opened an investigation on the new bike lanes
The corridors sanitary, and bike paths, which are likely to interfere with the universal accessibility, have been the subject of several complaints from citizens.
The Ombudsman de Montréal has opened an investigation on the new developments made by the Town to facilitate social distancing. The corridors sanitary, and bike paths, which are likely to interfere with the universal accessibility, have been the subject of several complaints of citizens, supports the Ombudsman.
On 20 may, the Ombudsman had expressed its concerns about the developments planned by the City. The body had then reminded the directors Plant that it needed to maintain universal accessibility, ensuring that the facilities were safe and to prevent citizens or traders of the changes to come.
Other adjustments have been made subsequently, including bike lanes, has been reported to the Ombudsman who said he had received several complaints from citizens about it. The complaints mainly concern the redevelopment of the avenue Christophe-Colomb and Beaubien street, Bellechasse, Saint-Zotique and Rachel.
Last may 15, the mayor Valerie Plant had announced a series of measures to facilitate active transportation in the time of a pandemic. The Town plan provided for the addition of 327 kilometres of pedestrian and cycle paths, the creation of corridors, toilets and the piétonnisation of several routes such as the avenue du Mont-Royal and the rue de la Commune.
However, the Town had to make some adjustments and give up the piétonnisation boulevard Saint-Laurent, in Little Italy, on account of the opposition of the traders.
The opposition at city hall, has welcomed the initiation of an investigation by the Ombudsman. “People with reduced mobility, the elderly and people with disabilities have been completely overlooked in this plan. The Ombudsman had to act, ” began the adviser of the Whole Montreal, Francesco Miele, who accuses the administration Plant, of failing to consult with Montreal about accommodations. “Use this as a pretext to the COVID-19 by projet Montréal in its ideological war anti-cars is an aberration “, he believes.