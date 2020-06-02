The Ombudsman of Ontario, investigation on the homes of long-term care
Paul Dubé, Ombudsman of Ontario
June 1, 2020 18h25
Émilie Pelletier
The government Ford is watching-does he have adequate homes for elders in the province since the beginning of the crisis COVID-19? The Ontario Ombudsman Paul Dubé has launched an investigation to see things more clearly.
The investigation will seek to determine whether the departments of Health and long-term Care monitor of how suitable homes for the seniors of the province ” to ensure the safety of residents and staff “.
The Ombudsman has decided to invoke its power to investigate without receiving a complaint ” because of the serious concerns raised by the outbreaks of the COVID-19 in the homes of long-term care across the province, and the report published last week by the canadian military personnel, which revealed the deplorable conditions in five of these households.
“The report of the canadian armed Forces has painted a picture amazing of the situation in the nursing homes long-term care during this crisis. Our investigation will examine the systemic issues that have led to these conditions, and present constructive recommendations to address it, ” said Mr. Dubé.
The guard dog ontario will also exercise its oversight over the patient Ombudsman, and the Directorate of inspection at the ministry of long-term Care.
The investigators will examine, among other things, on the handling of complaints, inspections of the ministry of long-term Care, emergency planning and the measures put in place to help homes for the elderly during the pandemic.
The office of the Ombudsman will also involve the collection of data regarding the cases of COVID-19, the rate of infection and death in the home, and communications with residents, staff and the public.
“It has never been as important than now to ensure that these systems work as they should. It is in this sense that we can help, as an expert independent and impartial in administrative systems. We are particularly well placed to investigate systemic issues of governance and to propose solutions that strengthen transparency, accountability and fairness. “
The prime minister, Doug Ford has welcomed this announcement, on Monday afternoon. “I want answers, I need answers “, he stressed.
No timeline, no formal has been communicated by the office of Mr. Dubé, ” but given the challenges posed by the current situation, while the majority of employees working remotely, it will run as efficiently as the circumstances allow it.”