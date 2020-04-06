The Ontario reports 309 new cases of COVID-19
Photo: Nathan Denette, The canadian Press
In Ontario, 589 people are hospitalized with the COVID-19, including 216 to the intensive care unit and 160 on a ventilator.
Ontario is reporting Monday 309 new cases of COVID-19, including 13 deaths.
There are now a total of 4347 cases in the province, of which 1624 healings and 132 deaths.
The new case reported Monday, represents an increase of 7.7 % over the past 24 hours, while the number of cures has jumped by more than 37 %.
A backlog of tests that once stood at nearly 11 000 is now only 329.
The establishment St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton has declared an epidemic of COVID-19 after three of its workers in the nursery had received a positive diagnosis. No baby or parent in the unit is not symptomatic.