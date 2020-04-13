The Ontario reports 421 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths
Photo: Tijana Martin, The canadian Press
The premier of Ontario, Doug Ford
Ontario is reporting Monday 421 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 new deaths in the province.
This is a six percent increase in the number of cases compared with Sunday, continuing a growth rate relatively low in the last few days. The number of patients in the hospital — 760 — increased slightly, but the rate of patients in intensive care and under respirators are relatively stable, indicate the public health authorities.
To see the video
It has been identified so far 7470 cases of the COVID-19 in Ontario, including 291 deaths ; nearly 45 % of confirmed cases have been resolved. At least 89 outbreaks of specific virus have been reported in homes long-term care in this province.
The prime minister, Doug Ford had said last week that its frustration to see that Ontario could not perform more tests each day — much less in fact that its ability daily of 13 000. The province has subsequently announced that it would perform 8000 tests per day by Wednesday, but just over 5,000 tests have been conducted during the past 24 hours.
The mayor of Toronto, John Tory, has also said Monday that the city will open two more kindergartens for children of workers of essential services. The City had already opened four other childcare facilities to help those who are in the front line during the pandemic. The new centres will open in the city centre, where demand has been strongest.