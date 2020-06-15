The opera Festival of Aix-en-Provence available free online
The soprano Véronique Gens will give a recital.
June 15, 2020
Agence France-Presse
PARIS — The Festival of Aix-en-Provence, in the south-east of France, one of the most prestigious events of opera in the world, has been reorganized in digital version, with ten recitals by stars of the opera filmed in-camera and then streamed online for free.
After the cancellation of the original format due to coronavirus, this “digital stage” (6-15 July) will be glazed also of debates on the future of the world of opera, which has been undermined by the pandemic due to the closure unprecedented and prolonged theatres around the world.
Among the invited guests include the very popular German baritone Christian Gerhaher, soprano French Sabine Devieilhe and Véronique Gens, the tenor French Stanislas de Barbeyrac, the counter-tenor, Polish Jakub Jozef Orlinski, or even the great conductor british Simon Rattle.
Christian Gerhaher was scheduled originally for one of the events of the edition 2020, the opera Wozzeck , where he performed the title role, and a recital. For the digital edition, he sang songs of Franz Schubert and Alban Berg.
Simon Rattle, who was to direct the London symphony Orchestra (LSO) in Wozzeck, in addition to a recital and a music parade on the cours Mirabeau, it will accompany at the piano the mezzo-soprano Magdalena Kozena.
The recitals will be recorded behind closed doors in the most emblematic places of the festival, as the Theatre of the Archdiocese, or the Hotel Maynier d’oppede. They will be broadcast on Arte Concert, France Musique, and the string festival.
Many of the artists that were scheduled for the festival will participate in discussions that will be recorded on Zoom and then disseminated on the channel of the festival, such as conductors Thomas Hengelbrock, and Susanna Mälkki, or even the composer Kaija Saariaho, who was present at the world premiere of the opera Innocence.