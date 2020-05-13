The opposition parties in Quebec require a plan of déconfinement detailed
Photo: Jacques Boissinot The canadian Press
The interim leader of the Parti québécois, Pascal Bérubé
The opposition parties arrived in great shape in the national Assembly on Wednesday, demanding as soon as more transparency on the part of the government.
The interim leader of the Parti québécois, Pascal Bérubé, has not failed to note that Quebec, which represents 23 % of the canadian population, now has 60 % of the deaths related to the COVID-19.
However, despite this, Quebec is the most urgent déconfiner, he stressed, adding that the déconfinement in this context appeared to him “reckless” and raised several questions.
Mr. Bérubé has asked the government to consider “seriously” to confine Montreal and impose the wearing of the mask. It is only by resolving the crisis in Montreal that the fears in the region will be undermined, he said.
Furthermore, it claims of Horacio Arruda it works out to be the “best” and not the “most popular” national director of public health.
The liberal mp André Fortin was added to have the impression that the government ” goes as it feels “. “What is base-t-it” for déconfiner ?
He lamented the lack of public data on NURSING homes. Why the staff moves there still be a facility to another ? What is the screening strategy, really ? asked Mr. Fortin.
On the independence of the Dr Arruda, the leader of the parti québecois said : “I wish “. He invited Horacio Arruda to publicly express his reservations about the actions of the government, if it has, as has already been vis-à-vis ontario.