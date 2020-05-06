The opposition wants to send students into teaching in primary schools

| May 6, 2020 | News | No Comments

L’opposition veut envoyer les étudiants en enseignement dans les écoles primaires

L’opposition veut envoyer les étudiants en enseignement dans les écoles primaires

The new maximum of 15 students per class could force the allocation of more resources in the schools.

Share

May 5, 2020 22h13

Share

The opposition wants to send students into teaching in primary schools

L’opposition veut envoyer les étudiants en enseignement dans les écoles primaires

L’opposition veut envoyer les étudiants en enseignement dans les écoles primaires

Louis-Denis Ebacher

The Right

The critic for the official opposition education proposes to send students into teaching in the primary schools of Quebec in order to overcome the lack of teachers.

The new maximum of 15 students per class could force the allocation of more resources during this season of spring.

The first to pay the price are children with disabilities or adjustment difficulties or learning (HDAA), denounces the liberal mp Marwah Rizqy. To teach to small groups, we need more resources, she says.

“Specialist teachers are asked to teach in mainstream classes. However, the first students who should be able to return to school are those who are in trouble. The resource specialist will go into the regular classes instead of helping the students in trouble.”

According to the mp, and critic of education, Québec is home to 9 000 academics able to put a shoulder to the wheel in this difficult period. “We, in Quebec, twelve universities, leaders of faculties of education. These are students of 3rd and 4th year of education with knowledge, and who can help.”

L’opposition veut envoyer les étudiants en enseignement dans les écoles primaires

The liberal mp and critic in the field of education, Marwah Rizqy

Archives, The canadian Press

According to Ms. Rizqy, the students of 3rd and 4th year that would go in the primary classes may receive credit for internships or field work.

“This is not a surprise that there is a lack of teachers in the ratio of 1 to 15 students. The government has no plan in this sense. It is not necessary to wait until we reach a crisis, as is the case in NURSING homes.”

On Monday, the government Legault and his minister of Education, Jean-François Roberge said they wanted to “correct the situation” and allow return spring effective next week.

“The real left behind, in this back-to-school, the students HDAA,” laments Ms. Rizqy.

The office of the minister Roberge responded by e-mail at the end of the day, Tuesday. “It is better to employ specialist teachers, high-school teachers, and even graduates of the faculties of Education before you give a charge class to a professional. This must be done only in cases of absolute necessity. A new directive to the destination of the school network was sent out yesterday, and discusses this specific topic in order to clarify the situation.”

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *