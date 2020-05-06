The opposition wants to send students into teaching in primary schools
The new maximum of 15 students per class could force the allocation of more resources in the schools.
Louis-Denis Ebacher
The Right
The critic for the official opposition education proposes to send students into teaching in the primary schools of Quebec in order to overcome the lack of teachers.
The new maximum of 15 students per class could force the allocation of more resources during this season of spring.
The first to pay the price are children with disabilities or adjustment difficulties or learning (HDAA), denounces the liberal mp Marwah Rizqy. To teach to small groups, we need more resources, she says.
“Specialist teachers are asked to teach in mainstream classes. However, the first students who should be able to return to school are those who are in trouble. The resource specialist will go into the regular classes instead of helping the students in trouble.”
According to the mp, and critic of education, Québec is home to 9 000 academics able to put a shoulder to the wheel in this difficult period. “We, in Quebec, twelve universities, leaders of faculties of education. These are students of 3rd and 4th year of education with knowledge, and who can help.”