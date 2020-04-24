The orderlies, those employees were “invisible” in the health sector
Health care workers seen through the windows of the Residence Herron, Dorval, on Saturday, April 11.
April 19, 2020 4: 00
Nicolas Fernandez
Associate professor in pedagogy of health sciences, University of Montreal
On Wednesday 15 April, we learned that there is a lack of 2000 employees in the network of accommodation Centres and long-term care (CHSLD). In the press conference, the prime minister François Legault has launched a genuine cry from the heart to encourage physicians, both general practitioners and specialists, to come lend hand-strong to the beneficiary attendants (PAB) and nurses of the ltc facility.
It must be said that several employees of the network were deserted, because they are exhausted, themselves infected by the COVID-19 or because they feared to be. This was the case in the infamous Residence, Herron, Dorval, where several deaths have been recorded.
Worst in Montreal than elsewhere
If the crisis in NURSING homes seems to be more acute in the Montreal area, with 75 % of the CHSLD infected, than elsewhere in Quebec, it is primarily because of the size of institutions and the density of the population. Montréal also has the highest proportion of people recently arrived in the country, sometimes highly skilled, and who become COPS due to lack of recognition of their foreign degrees in the health sciences. Also, the montreal area has more employment agencies, which promotes the dispersion of resources in many NURSING homes, spreading the virus.
In the region, the shortage is felt also, but the COP who work in NURSING homes are often from the corner and have a greater sense of belonging. Cases where an attendant takes care of his old neighbor or a family member are not uncommon.
Leave the ship
These workers who choose to work in the health sector do to help the most vulnerable. There they find a meaning and a motivation. How, then, explain that a group of professionals decides to abandon ship when the vast majority of their colleagues are jeopardizing their health and that of their families to go to the front ?
Of women health care workers arrive at the Residence Herron, Dorval, equipped with their personal protective equipment, April 12, 2020.
The canadian Press, Graham Hughes
I am an associate professor in pedagogy of health sciences at the Faculty of medicine of the University of Montreal. My research projects aim to understand and value the importance of the practices of care for the health.
Unlike the cure, which refers to the acts medical, the care for the professional actions that address the human side of patients, and which constitute the greater part of the work of health professionals. The BPOA are important members of the health care team in a CHSLD, since it is they who provide much of the care to the residents, helping them to get up and wash, among others.
Inspired by the work of Joan Tronto in the United States, and Pascal Molinier, France, our goal is to change the value attributed to the practices of care in general and to inculcate professionals with the willingness to accomplish these tasks with competence and humanity from the beginning of their training.
One thing is certain : for that practices of care can develop and bring the maximum benefit to patients, the continuity of the relationship between patient and caregiver is vital.
Meaningful employment
In 2017, I collaborated in a study of adults with no qualification. Those adults who, for various reasons, have had to interrupt their school career, can be found in one of the many training programs that give you quick access to a short-term employment.
One of these programs is a program of 900 hours of Assistance to the person in the institution or in the home DEPA. It is offered in several school boards in Quebec and has been improved with the times to attract more young people. But as reported in the month of January 2019, in The Duty, there was not a lot of entries.
The work done by the orderlies on a daily basis is essential for the well-being of patients, but it remains “invisible” because it is under valuated.
Thus, it goes without saying that in a number of cases, they occupy regular positions in the public system. These PAB accumulate seniority, and are paid well, have access to days of paid leave, and other benefits. The fact of not living in poverty so that they value their work and feel a pride in doing well.
A paramedic transports a patient from the Residence Herron, a CHSLD located in Dorval, a suburb of Montreal, on Saturday, April 11.
The canadian Press, Graham Hughes
However, the largest cuts in the health care network have been in this kind of position — which has decreased the interest for these training programs and jobs in NURSING homes in particular. Although the costs of our health care system could be “controlled” thanks to the austerity policies, the need for care, especially among seniors, has not ceased to increase. All of this undermined the network well in advance of the pandemic.
Weakening of the employment relationship
In normal times, the directors of the NURSING homes that we work with in our research projects spend much of their energy to ask the orderlies to” come in ” to such and such a time, often in the evening, or during the week-end. We know that the time additional, sometimes mandatory, is the lot of many health professionals.
The effect of the shortage of labour in this sector has been mitigated by the emergence of temporary work, which has contributed more to the weakening of the link between the employee and the employer. The job becomes a kind of commodity that sells at the best price, determined by supply and demand.
As public institutions cut in services, the human resources being one of the main targets, placement agencies for temporary workers came to fill the demand. The health system, overwhelmed by the cuts, has become an important market for these agencies and it is in the context it takes the fullest extent of the negative effects caused by this type of employment relationship.
The end of the ” small things “
NURSING homes are major clients of agencies offering temporary work. In such conditions, where the employment relationship is low, the worker finds it difficult to establish links warm and full of humanity with the residents. Thus, it is the quality of care decreases.
READ ALSO: Already vulnerable groups, homes for the elderly were they ready to face a pandemic ?
How the orderlies, who provide care in the community and that are sent in different environments, can they establish stable relationships and human beings with the residents ? What is the care and little nothings which constitute a large part of the care provided ?
Why, as a society, we have supported governments that advocated the reduction of the workforce, undermining the public health system ? Would it have been more wise to invest in training and retention in employment of regular employees and competent, and who would have been able to rapidly develop the capabilities required to cope with this pandemic ?
The answer to the question of how health professionals can suddenly decide not to go to work when they are most in need of them appears to me to be clear : their work, that of care, is not recognized at its fair value.
