The organization STATES will not have scholarships, federal for the volunteer student
The minister of Youth Bardish Chagger
3 July 2020 11: 47
The canadian Press
OTTAWA – The minister of Youth, Bardish Chagger, on Friday announced that the body “WE” do manage not, ultimately, the federal program of $ 900 million in scholarships for young people who engage in volunteer service during the pandemic.
In a statement released Friday morning, the minister Chagger argues that this decision was taken by mutual agreement.
Since the charitable organization founded by brothers Craig and Marc Kielburger was chosen as the program manager last week, the contract without a call for proposals has been criticized because of the close ties between the prime minister Justin Trudeau and his wife with “STATES” (WE).
Mr. Trudeau and Ms. Chagger have argued several times that the recommendation to grant the contract to “WE” came from the public service, not politicians.
The federal program must pay up to $ 5000 in scholarships to young people who will make up to 500 volunteer hours. It is intended for students who have not found work this summer due to the pandemic of COVID-19.
In his statement, the minister Chagger indicates that volunteers who have already registered should not be penalized. It also ensures that”STATES” shall refund any sums already received from the federal government for this sole-source contract.
“We will work with the organization to ensure an accelerated transition, and we are examining all options to ensure that students, non-profit organizations and the communities continue to be supported throughout the pandemic,” concludes the minister of Youth.