The organized crime behind the requests of the PCU
June 11, 2020 21h58
The canadian Press
OTTAWA — The finance Committee of the House of commons was informed that the proposed harsh penalties for fraudulent claims for Benefit canadian emergency (PKU) to target individuals by organized crime and identity thieves who have received monthly payments from the beginning of the pandemic.
An official of the Canada revenue Agency says that a number of fraudulent claims for PKU have been reported, particularly from persons involved in criminal activities.
Ted Gallivan, the deputy commissioner of the compliance programs of the agency, explained that about five people, who were already the subject of a joint investigation of police and the Canada revenue Agency (CRA) for other reasons, are currently the subject of a review, because they have fraudulently claimed emergency assistance due to the pandemic.
The agency receives information regarding potential fraud and conducts “a number” of joint operations with the police, but Ted Gallivan indicates that the ARC wants to have the power to prosecute fraudsters.
Earlier this week, the liberals have failed to obtain the unanimous agreement of the opposition parties to quickly pass a bill providing for a set of fines and prison sentences for requests for ECPS to be fraudulent.
Ted Gallivan indicated that the sanctions would target, for example people who have filed hundreds of fraudulent applications.