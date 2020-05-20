The Oscars are postponed due to a pandemic?
The evening of the Oscars, followed in the world, remains, for the moment, officially scheduled for February 28, next.
May 19, 2020 20h12
AFP
Agence France-Presse
LOS ANGELES — The edition 2021 of the Oscars, the most prestigious awards of Hollywood, could be postponed due to the impact of the pandemic on the film industry, warned Tuesday the media specialized Variety.
But with cinemas american closed for two months, sets abandoned and the entire chain of production disorganized, the Academy of Oscars has already been forced to change exceptionally its rules.
And Variety quote now a source according to which the academy awards ceremony itself will “probably” have to be postponed.
No formal discussion has not, however, taken place on this subject, adds Variety.
Requested by theAFP, the Academy of arts and sciences of cinema, which presents these prestigious statuettes, had not responded Tuesday afternoon.
Last month, the Academy had relaxed these rules to allow movies that may not be out in the room this year to still be able to compete for the Oscars, stressing that other adjustments may be necessary.
To this day, the films should be released at the latest by 31 December of the previous year to be nominated for the Oscars, which usually end the season prize film in February or march.
No ceremony american film has for the moment shifted the date because of the pandemic of COVID-19, even though many have adapted to the situation, by allowing the presence of films released directly on the platforms of video on demand.