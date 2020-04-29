The Oscars changed their rules for films released in streaming
In normal times, the Academy of arts and sciences of cinema, which presents the prestigious statuettes, requires that the film had been screened at least seven days in cinemas of Los Angeles to be able to be selected.
28 April 2020 19h46
Updated at 22: 59
Share
The Oscars changed their rules for films released in streaming
AFP
Agence France-Presse
Share
LOS ANGELES — films released on the Internet without going through the box film, because of the pandemic of sars coronavirus, will still be able to compete this year at the Oscars, announced Tuesday, the Academy which has changed temporarily its regulations to adapt to exceptional circumstances.
In normal times, the Academy of arts and sciences of cinema, which presents the prestigious statuettes, requires that the film had been screened at least seven days in cinemas of Los Angeles to be able to be selected.
But theatres in california are completely closed since mid-march and no date has yet been decided for their reopening.
“Until further notice, and only the title of the 93rd edition of the Oscars, the films which had planned a theatrical release, but that are first distributed on platforms of streaming business can be qualified,” said the Academy in a press release.
The debate has been raging for a few years around the films produced by the platforms of video on demand, such as the giant Netflix, with The Irishman this year and Roma the previous year. Until now, Netflix and others had to resort to plan briefly their works in cinemas before putting them on the internet to satisfy the Oscars.
“Temporary Exception”
The Academy provides always wanted to defend the “magic of film” projected onto a large screen in the rooms, but recognizes the need for a “temporary exception” in its regulations due to the pandemic in the history of COVID-19.
Once the cinemas have been able to re-open, the Academy will set a date from which the regular settlement will resume his rights, but the films shown in other major cities as Los Angeles, will also be eligible for the Oscars.
The leaders of the Academy, which met on Tuesday in videoconferencing, have also decided to merge two Oscars techniques, sound mixing and editing of sound.
Last month, the Golden Globes, that kick off the traditional season of awards in film in the United States, had been the first to relax their regulations to take account of the new situation caused by the pandemic.
The 93rd ceremony of the Oscars to be held in Hollywood on February 28, 2021.