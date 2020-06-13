The Oscars want more diversity among the nominees
The Academy of the Oscars announced Friday, seeking to improve the presence of minorities among the nominees for its famous awards ceremony.
June 12, 2020
LOS ANGELES — The Academy of the Oscars announced Friday, seeking to improve the presence of minorities among the nominees for its famous awards ceremony, without, however, explaining how she had to take it really.
In recent years, the venerable institution of hollywood has already been criticised for the lack of diversity within or among the artists winning the Oscars, especially in the wake of the movement #MeToo or with the campaign #OscarsSoWhite (Oscars so white).
The Academy, made up predominantly of older men and whites, has already promised to increase the number of women and representatives of ethnic minorities among its members, who vote for the Oscars.
A new working group will be created to “develop and put in place a new mode of representation and inclusion in order to be eligible for the Oscars,” said the institution in a press release.
Without detailing specifically what that would be these measures, it “encourages,” however “at the hiring fair, and more than representation (of minorities) on the screen and behind the camera”.
These measures will not be applied as of next year, but from 2022, for films released in 2021.
Another change was decided, in the category “best film” will be now 10 feature films compete for the statuette, the most prestigious prize of the ceremony, a number more important than it is currently.