The OSQ back on stage
The chef Nicolas Ellis will conduct the OSQ for his return on stage.
Share
July 9, 2020 16h01
Share
The OSQ back on stage
Eric Moreault
The Sun
The orchestre symphonique de Québec (OSQ) will make his return on stage post-confinement on the 17th of July! But the measures of distance require, this concert will run without an audience in the room. However, it will be broadcast live on social media. A “mini-festival” will join the formation to those of the Violons du Roy on July 31st and August 1st.
The déconfinement progressive venues allows the set to present a summer program spanning six weeks through concerts without an audience, for the moment, and digital broadcasts. The detail of services will be announced shortly.
In the meantime, the concert on 17 July, under the direction of Nicola Ellis, will feature pieces by Grieg, Brahms and Beethoven. “As you can imagine, we can’t wait to see the replay of the music and provide you with the beautiful works that we love,” stressed the head by way of a press release. The broadcast will be here.
As for the “mini-festival”, the OSQ and the Violins will alternate on the stage of the Palais Montcalm. The benefits of the two major sets of Québec, will be the subject of a recording distributed on social networks.
Moreover, despite the episode of COVID-19, the OSQ and the Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec will be holding a day camp for 8 to 12 years, from 10 to 21 August.