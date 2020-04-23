The OSQ cancels the rest of his season
The SOQ is forced to cancel the remainder of its season 19-20.
April 10, 2020 14h51
Updated at 15h06
Eric Moreault
The Sun
The orchestre symphonique de Québec (OSQ) is forced to cancel the remainder of its season, which ran until 27 may. Five concerts will go on to the hatch, but the hopes are already turned to the season 2020-2021, the programming of which will be unveiled shortly.
Ticket purchasers will receive in the next few days, through a newsletter, information on the procedure to follow to make a voluntary donation (ticket solidarity) or get a refund.
The SOQ continues his Operation reassurance on the social networks. Latest online initiative : a master class where the music lovers are invited to submit a video of their performance, which will be analysed and commented on by one of the musicians of the ensemble. Details here.