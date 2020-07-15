The outbreak of COVID-19 worsens the Hostel to the 3 Sprockets of Beauport
There are now 17 positive cases in users of a private seniors ‘ residence Inn to the 3 Sprockets of the Beauport sector, in addition to two cases among the employees, for a total of 19.
July 14, 2020 17h17
Elizabeth Fleury
The Sun
Struggling with an outbreak of COVID-19 since the end of the week, the private seniors ‘ residence Inn for 3 Sprockets had Tuesday two new cases among its residents, semi-autonomous, and in loss of autonomy.
The CIUSSS of the National Capital, it is suggested to have between 25 and 30 people in the position to meet the different needs of this RPP, “which includes a medium level of management”.
“In addition, since the beginning of the outbreak, we have three persons of the support staff in infection prevention and control that are assigned to this resource,” said a spokesperson for the CIUSSS, Mathieu Boivin.
How is the virus entered the residence? Mystery.
“All we know is that the first case that proved to be symptomatic is a user, and the second is a worker. From there, there has been a mass screening [Saturday and Sunday]. Is it that it is the first case, the index case, that is to say, those who would have introduced the virus into the residence? We do not know. Someone may very well have contracted the virus before and developed symptoms after,” explains Mathieu Boivin.
More complex investigations
Mr. Boivin emphasizes that since the déconfinement, epidemiological investigations are much more complex.
“There’s a lot more back-and-forth, relatives-caregivers who come, residents who leave to go visit their family, families that come to visit [their loved one], and which sometimes come from other regions… It’s been a back-and-forth that more complex epidemiological investigations […]. So how does the virus has entered, we do not know, and maybe we will never know”, said the spokesman of the CIUSSS.
The two new cases reported to the Hostel to 3 Sprockets wear to 1896 the number of persons who have received a positive result at the COVID-19 in the National Capital since the beginning of the health crisis.
Of this number, 1623 are restored, 190 are deceased and seven are hospitalized, none of which were in the icu (as before). It would, therefore, still 90 cases (confirmed) active in the region.