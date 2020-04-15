The owner of the residence Herron has a criminal past
Photo: Valérian Mazataud The Duty
Three investigations are aimed at the CHSLD Herron after the death of 31 residents, probably due to the coronavirus.
The heavy criminal past of the owner of a private CHSLD is ” unacceptable “, according to the prime minister of Quebec, François Legault.
He was commenting on Wednesday’s revelations concerning the history of the residence owner Herron, Dorval, hit by a hecatomb of the dead related to the coronavirus.
The Press revealed on Wednesday that the boss of the group Katasa who owns this residence, Samir Chowieri, has already been convicted for conspiracy to import drugs, and for fraud.
It is in the crosshairs of law enforcement authorities for decades for various crimes. Chowieri has been jailed for two years for imported hashish and he was convicted of conspiracy to fraud relating to the purchase of 12 tons of cheese, reports The Press.
“I’ve asked that we review the information that came out,” said Mr. Legault, in his daily press conference which is to take stock of the fight against the pandemic.
“This is unacceptable “, a-t-he cut about the past of the boss of Katasa.
He recalled that one does background checks of employees who work in NURSING homes, but adding that” it may be accepted as leaders, owners of NURSING homes have a criminal past “.
As to whether the prime minister was required to check the background of each officer or owner of residences for seniors, the response was not as clear.
Currently, three surveys are aimed at the CHSLD Herron, after that we learned last week in the death of 31 residents probably due to the coronavirus.
A criminal investigation and an administrative investigation, and an investigation of the public health Directorate are in progress.