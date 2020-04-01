The owner of the sunken tanker “Delphi” still has not removed it
The public Prosecutor Irina Venediktova took the case of the tanker accident under personal control
The owner of the tanker “Delphi”, which sank near Odessa, still has not removed the vessel from the coast, but had to do it before March 31. About it reports RBC-Ukraine with reference to press-service of Office of public Prosecutor of Ukraine.
It is noted that the attorney General Irina Venediktova took the accident of the tanker under his personal control.
“We will take measures to ensure the shipowner the cost of raising and removing the vessel and use all legal mechanisms to eliminate the consequences of accidents and pollution of the sea at his expense. The Prosecutor’s office will make every effort to avoid unjustified expenses from the state budget for these purposes,” she said.
Venediktov also noted that to raise the tanker from the bottom is from 18 to 24 million.