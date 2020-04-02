The owners of the Ukrainian gas stations agree that fuel prices can be reduced – AMC
The leaders of the network of petrol stations in Ukraine agree with the ability to reduce the cost of gasoline and diesel fuel. About this 31 March, informed the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU).
“Today, the Committee held meetings with the heads of networks of the gas station. Market participants were given full explanation on the current situation with the pricing, and most of them agreed with the conclusions of the AMCU regarding the potential for further decline in prices”, – stated in the message.
In the AMC said that within three months studying the market of petroleum products in the country, including factors that affect pricing.
“During December 2019 – March 2020 these factors have undergone significant changes: the gradual depreciation of the opt, the collapse of oil prices, the strengthening of the hryvnia in winter and associated with the pandemic coronavirus weakening of the national currency and reduction of demand in March,” – said the Agency.
The Antimonopoly Committee stressed that since December 5, when he issued the first recommendations on the prices of fuel, gasoline and diesel fuel at gas stations fell by an average of 13%.
“Meeting with leaders of networks of stations confirmed the calculations of the Committee – conditions for the further reduction of prices on gasoline and diesel fuel really is. And the Antimonopoly Committee welcomes the networks that share this position. What’s next? The AMC expects that the results of his meetings, in particular, will appear at the price tag of gas stations”, – have explained in Antimonopoly Department.
On March 27, AMCU called for giving explanations about the formation of prices of diesel and high-octane brands of gasoline of representatives of major networks of stations: WOG, OKKO, “Ukrnafta” AMIC Energy, Shell, SOCAR, UPG and Glusco.
Since early March, oil prices dropped about two times, from $51,9 up to $24.3 per barrel. The main reason was the fact that Russia and OPEC failed to agree on new restrictions of the level of oil production and that Saudi Arabia “has entered a total price war” with Russia.
The cost of a liter of gasoline A95, according to the publication “Ministry of Finance” now is 23-27 UAH depending on the region.