“The pain rises to the surface,” says the brother of Isabelle Gaston
Patrick Gaston was touched to see that Amélie Lemieux, the mother of Norah and Romy, was supported by many family members, on Monday, when she went to collect under a pergola to the parc des Chutes-de-la-Boilers become a memorial to the two girls.
Share
July 14, 2020
Updated on July 15, 2020 4h19
Share
“The pain rises to the surface,” says the brother of Isabelle Gaston
Marc Allard
The Sun
Patrick Gaston was not able to watch the entire homage to the mother of Norah and Romy Carpentier has made to his daughters, Monday, at the tv. The memory was too bad.
Mr. Gaston is the brother of Isabelle Gaston and the uncle of Olivier and Anne-Sophie Turcotte, killed by their father, Guy Turcotte, in February 2009. Close to the children of 5 and 7 years old, Patrick Gaston had been very experienced for their murder.
Eleven years later, the death of the sisters Carpentier the jump into a trauma. “The pain comes back to the surface. When I saw the mother, it’s like my sister, it is the same thing, this is not possible”, such as suffering, ” he said.
Patrick Gaston was touched to see that Amélie Lemieux, the mother of Norah and Romy, was supported by many family members, on Monday, when she went to collect under a pergola to the parc des Chutes-de-la-Boilers become a memorial to the two girls.
Mr. Gaston remembers at what point the support of the entourage had been crucial after the murder of Olivier and Anne-Sophie. “It was the hardest day of my life”, he recalls.
Letter
On Tuesday, Mr. Gaston has written a letter to Amélie Lemieux and his family to offer his condolences. “I know that this storm of your century is only beginning, writes to it. Do not doubt that it will not be easy… but paste each other and join you to your two little angels named Romy and Norah, they will protect you”.
Eleven years after the tragedy, the injury-related death of Olivier and Anne-Sophie Turcotte is now “less bright, but still present”, said Patrick Gaston. “It is necessary that we forget the person that we was before, and we accept the person that we are today and that we learn how to live with it,” said Mr. Gaston, who is said to be inspired by the words of general Roméo Dallaire, a witness of the genocide in Rwanda.