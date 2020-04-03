The paintings are haunted by Gerhard Richter
Photo: Gerhard Richter
Gerhard Richter, “Skull”, 1983
The figure of the skull is emblematic of the work of Gerhard Richter, who painted it many times, harking back to the tradition of the vanity and its about death. The history of painting as of his death (all symbolic) is part of the concerns of the artist, born in 1932 in Dresden, Germany, that Makes Breuer is devoting a retrospective, the first major in the United States in 20 years.
The exhibition, which covers 60 years of career in nearly 100 works, is to see the diversity of approaches adopted by Richter, who has practiced at the same time, abstraction and figuration, thus rejecting the adoption of a unique style. For the less amazing, this versatility has become his signature, and the critical dimension of his work is highly prized by the theories of postmodernists. The expo, aptly named Painting After All, this is a Richter who not only paint, but queries fail, the painting itself as a representation.
The prove of the topics discussed over time, that range from personal memories to the collective memory, of childhood memories to the past of nazi Germany. Figurative paintings, such as Skull (1983), and abstractions are brought together in the course deployed on two floors in thematic groupings. If the make pictorial is quite evident by the marks generous brushes, brushes and squeegees in the colored paste, his questioning is also present, several works by mimicking to excess the photos elected for models, be it portraits, landscapes or scenes of everyday life.
Experiences misunderstandings
The course is set from the outset with Table, work done in 1962 at a time when the artist remakes his life in the West after having left Germany, and rejected the socialist realism to which he had been trained. A task coarse mask pattern table, however, always recognisable. Nearby, a similar tension is prevalent in September (2005), who remembers the events of 11 September 2001, meditating on the sensationalism of the mass pictures. The work deviates from a determined opponent in light of the materiality opaque paint.
Why paint again ? That painting ? Are the questions that haunt with persistence the approach of Richter, whose paintings challenge the truth of the image, the identity of the technique and the subjectivity of the artist. The glass sculptures that complement the exhibition, all laid at key locations of the route, refer to reflections to be misleading, so that under the effect of panels accumulated, the material gives an experience that is clear evidence of the transparency.
The paint is also mention in several landscapes illusionists who play of seduction, evoking, not without reservations, the tradition of the romantic of a Caspar David Friedrich. Fog and blinding light mark the pieces of nature or the urban views that the artist invites us to examine it, while the blur and faded lost the visibility of several figures required then for ghostly.
Rubble
Next, the abstractions, large and massive, are more tangible as they are the result of repeated transactions with the paint. Many and performed in a series, they show gestures that are obstinate, as if the artist was excavating the rubble difficult of the painting or of the past. Birkenau (2014) is of this order. The set of four canvases, and their scanned copies, arises from the photographs taken by the jewish prisoners in the death camp, images that the artist has decanted to the point that you do not keep anything of figures, preferring to be in front of the unrepresentable, a mass disorder and sordid.
However, it appears curious that such images sources are integrated into the expo, all close to the works that evoke their unbearable vision. The public will therefore see, as well as his own reflection in the mirrors added, making this room a any to share. Here, as in the rest of the trip, the pregnant architectural, signed Marcel Breuer, which gives its name to the building, says its strong presence, severe and elegant. However, it will be in grieve. The expo Richter, ad Puts it, will be the last in this building that it has occupied since 2016 as a satellite. Who knows when it will be possible to put the feet.
See Richter in Montreal
Richter is part of the darlings of the contemporary art collection of the Musée des beaux-arts de Montréal, which has two. AB Mediation (1986) throne currently in the pavilion for the Peace of Michal and Renata Hornstein, a strong example of the abstractions of the painter. The other, the canvas, photorealistic Landscape near Koblenz (1987), is however stored. She is sorely missed.
Painting After All
Gerhard Richter, at the Met Breuer 945 Madison Avenue, New York, until 5 July.