The pandemic brings new disadvantages when traveling by plane
Air travel, already often a puzzle, before the pandemic, should involve even more inconvenience. There is more space for everyone, but also more wait, rates on the rise, and environments that are more sterile.
14 June 2020 15: 00
Christopher Reynolds
The canadian Press
Controls the temperature. Larger queues. Fewer meals. No alcohol. In the end, higher prices.
The carriers, whose fleets are largely locked in since mid-march, in relation to travel restrictions and an application extremely low, must generate enough revenue to stay afloat, while ensuring the safety of passengers and employees.
In order to maintain a physical distance, Air Canada and WestJet to block the sale of seats that are adjacent in economy class and in the entire plane, respectively.
Air Canada passengers receive kits containing hand sanitizer, hand wipes, antiseptic, gloves, a water bottle and a mask — this last item in accordance with the federal rules, dated 4 June.
To minimize the contacts, pillows, blankets and alcohol are not available, and the beverage service is limited to the water in the bottle.
Only the international travellers or business class, in the course of journeys of over two hours, are offered meals in-a-box : no meals on several dishes, even for travelers “elites”.
Temperature monitoring infrared will soon be required for all passengers; by September, checkpoints will be installed in 15 airports in the country.
Travellers with a high temperature – 37.5°C in the case of Air Canada, which already conducts pre-checks — not allowed to board, and they will not be allowed to take a flight for at least 14 days.
The effectiveness of this measure remains to be established.
“Thermography is not good for people who have an onset of fever or a semblance thereof, said Tim Sly, an epidemiologist and professor emeritus at the School of Public Health, Ryerson University. However, this virus is stealth.”
A study from Imperial College London has revealed that the technique would not detect a temperature increase in approximately half of all people with the virus.
According to Transport Canada, passengers of two years or more, crew members and airport employees must wear a mask not medical or a cover face, except during meals.
The rear-seat passengers boarded usually in first and the front last, to reduce the risk of transmission.
The airports of Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary providing baggage check “without contact” : travellers register at a distance, printed labels in a kiosk from the airport and drop off their baggage at a designated location.
The rules of physical distance in the terminals is very popular, could reduce the capacity and clutter up the arrivals and departures, which would complicate the task of the carriers to recover their losses.
More cleaning means more time between flights. Combined with fewer passengers, it could seriously limit the income.
“Eliminate the middle seat would reduce the ability of a third party, said Jacques Roy, a professor of transport management at the HEC Montreal. To compensate, it is necessary to increase the price.”
In North America, the physical distance to the edge would raise the average price of 43 % to US $ 289, compared to 202 US $ in 2019. Is that fair for the airlines to reach the threshold of profitability, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
“If the elimination of the middle seat is offset by the higher tariffs, the era of the travel affordable is going to end,” said the director general of the IATA, Alexandre de Juniac.
The volume of passengers has declined more than 95 % among the canadian carriers, compared to last year. When more people will want to take the plane, it may be that the carriers offer again the middle seat.
WestJet has said by email that she would be reviewed its policy on it at the end of the month. At Air Canada, a spokesperson has made it known that it is impossible to speculate.