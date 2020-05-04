The pandemic continues to worsen in Russia
Since 30 march, the Muscovites cannot leave their homes to walk their dog, taking out the garbage or go to the nearest store. The authorities have introduced in mid-April, a system of electronic pass to limit the offences.
Thibaut Dealer
Agence France-Presse
MOSCOW — Russia has recorded Sunday, a new record daily infections coronavirus, bringing to more than 130 000 the number of patients and making the country one where the pandemic is now growing faster in Europe.
At the time of the déconfinement progressive in several european countries, the municipal authorities of Moscow, by far the main focus of the pandemic with more than half of the patients in the country — have called on the inhabitants not to leave their homes, despite the glorious sunshine on the Russian capital.
According to official figures, 10 633 new cases of coronavirus have been registered during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of patients to 134 687 in Russia, now the European country experiencing the most new infections.
The mortality rate however remains low compared to countries such as Italy, Spain or the United States : 58 new patients have died since Saturday, bringing the total number of dead in 1280.
The country is preparing to start, starting 12 may, the gradual lifting of the containment measures, announced in the past week by president Vladimir Putin, who acknowledged that the situation remained “difficult”.
Moscow, the first city in the country to have been subjected to confinement at the end of march, could not be concerned. The Russian authorities have started to set up field hospitals to accommodate the sick of the COVID-19 around the capital, including one in the park to VDNKh, promenade popular with tourists and Muscovites in the north of the city.
“The threat continues to grow”
As spring settles in Russia, many consider complicated to continue to adhere to the containment. In a large park in the South-West of the capital, a police patrol intervened on Sunday to ask parents to abide by the rules and go home.
Since 30 march, the Muscovites cannot leave their homes to walk their dog, taking out the garbage or go to the nearest store. The authorities have introduced in mid-April, a system of electronic pass to limit the offences.
However, “it is clear that the threat continues to grow,” wrote Moscow’s mayor Sergueï Sobianine on his blog.
The coronavirus has even touched the summit of the State : prime minister Mikhail Michoustine on Thursday announced to have been contaminated by the virus. On Friday, it is the Russian minister of Construction, Vladimir Iakouchev, which has announced that it has been positive to COVID-19.
The spokesperson of Mr. Michoustine, Boris Beliakov, said on Sunday that the prime minister, temporarily replaced the head of the government, “feels good” and keeps in touch with his colleagues.
On Saturday, Mr Sobianine had said estimate that approximately 2 % of the population of Moscow — more than 250 000 people — were affected by the disease COVID-19.
After having closed in February its land borders with China, Russia had for several weeks identified very little contamination so that the pandemic struck the full force of the western Europe.
But the cases have not then ceased to increase from the end of march, and Vladimir Putin has announced a April fully working, but paid, to encourage the population to stay at home. He then extended this measure until may 11.
In the Face of the pandemic, the Kremlin has had to postpone the important military parade annual on may 9 celebrating the victory over nazi Germany. He also had to put on at a later date the national vote, planned for April 22, a constitutional reform to give the chance to Vladimir Putin to exercise two new mandates.