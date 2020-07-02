The pandemic continues to worsen, record daily in the United States
New York is reviewing its plan of déconfinement, while the capital city of the u.s. economy has identified more than 22 000 people died of the epidemic.
July 1, 2020
July 2, 2020
LOS ANGELES – The spread of the new coronavirus has reached unprecedented levels in the world, particularly on the american continent, where the number of cases and deaths continue to explode, the United States and Brazil in the lead.
The seven days have been the worst week in terms of infections from the pandemic of Covid-19 is a part of China in late 2019, according to the balance sheet of the world Health Organization (WHO).
“Since a week, the number of new cases exceeds 160,000 per day”,said Wednesday the director general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. The previous seven days, more than 150,000 infections per day had been counted, according to a report drawn up by AFP from official sources.
And “60% of all cases of Covid-19 identified so far have been reported during the last month”, stressed Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
Epicentre of the current epidemic, the american continent, which are approximately 2.7 million people infected out of a total of approximately 10.6 million people in the world, and where the numbers continue to explode.
First world power and the country most contaminated and the most grief-stricken of the planet (most of 128.000 deaths), United States on Wednesday rose to a record level with more than 50,000 new cases in 24 hours.
And a study published Wednesday indicates that the pandemic has caused at least 18% more deaths than a normal year in the United States, and up to three times more in New York, very badly affected.
The country is grappling with a weekend sensitivity, with Saturday, the national holiday of July 4th -a traditional occasion for family reunions and gatherings – with restrictions renewal or break in the déconfinement, notably in California (West). In this State of 40 million inhabitants, a long time a model of prevention, the outbreak is particularly intense.
The counties at risk have been invited to waive the traditional fireworks and beaches in the Los Angeles area, will be closed all weekend. This will be the case also for some in Florida (South-East).
And in a part of California restaurant dining rooms, bars, cinemas and museums will be closed for “at least three weeks.”
60,000 dead in Brazil
In Latin America and the Caribbean, the situation also remains worrisome, particularly in Brazil, which has passed on Wednesday the cape of the 60,000 deaths, after having registered a new times more than a thousand dead in 24 hours, according to the ministry of Health.
The British, the 4th economy of Latin America, has surpassed 100,000 cases, with 4.163 new cases in a day.
In Peru, a leader of indigenous, Santiago Manuin, who defended the land rights of amazonian communities, died Wednesday of Covid-19, according to his family.
Indigenous peoples in Latin America are particularly vulnerable, because of the weakness of their immune systems and centuries of neglect of the State.
Latin America could save more than 400,000 deaths within three months for lack of sanitary measures more stringent, according to the pan american health Organization (PAHO).
The Covid-19 has already killed at least 514.803 people on the planet, according to a count by the AFP.
The patron of the WHO has again called for a “comprehensive approach”, calling once again to follow the rules of detachment, the detection and isolation of cases, quarantine of their contacts, and wear a mask as much as necessary.
But then that starts the summer season, many countries are trying to limit a shortfall already of considerable tourism and the sectors that depend on it, already estimated at potentially between 1,200 to 3,300 billion, by the UN.
The EU, where the epidemic has stalled in spite of the subsistence of the households of contamination and reopened on Wednesday targeted its borders. It authorized the flights from 14 countries from all continents, as well as China, subject to reciprocity, which is not currently the case.
The Greek island of Corfu has seen land Wednesday, its first tourists, while Lisbon and Leicester (England) reconfinaient certain neighborhoods.
