The pandemic continues to worsen, record daily in the United States

| July 2, 2020 | News | No Comments

New York is reviewing its plan of déconfinement, while the capital city of the u.s. economy has identified more than 22 000 people died of the epidemic.

July 1, 2020

Updated July 2, 2020 at 8h17

AFP

Agence France-Presse

LOS ANGELES – The spread of the new coronavirus has reached unprecedented levels in the world, particularly on the american continent, where the number of cases and deaths continue to explode, the United States and Brazil in the lead.

The seven days have been the worst week in terms of infections from the pandemic of Covid-19 is a part of China in late 2019, according to the balance sheet of the world Health Organization (WHO).

“Since a week, the number of new cases exceeds 160,000 per day”,said Wednesday the director general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. The previous seven days, more than 150,000 infections per day had been counted, according to a report drawn up by AFP from official sources.

And “60% of all cases of Covid-19 identified so far have been reported during the last month”, stressed Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Epicentre of the current epidemic, the american continent, which are approximately 2.7 million people infected out of a total of approximately 10.6 million people in the world, and where the numbers continue to explode.

First world power and the country most contaminated and the most grief-stricken of the planet (most of 128.000 deaths), United States on Wednesday rose to a record level with more than 50,000 new cases in 24 hours.

And a study published Wednesday indicates that the pandemic has caused at least 18% more deaths than a normal year in the United States, and up to three times more in New York, very badly affected.

“60% of all cases of COVID-19 identified so far have been reported during the last month ”


Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general

The country is grappling with a weekend sensitivity, with Saturday, the national holiday of July 4th -a traditional occasion for family reunions and gatherings – with restrictions renewal or break in the déconfinement, notably in California (West). In this State of 40 million inhabitants, a long time a model of prevention, the outbreak is particularly intense.

The counties at risk have been invited to waive the traditional fireworks and beaches in the Los Angeles area, will be closed all weekend. This will be the case also for some in Florida (South-East).

And in a part of California restaurant dining rooms, bars, cinemas and museums will be closed for “at least three weeks.”

60,000 dead in Brazil

In Latin America and the Caribbean, the situation also remains worrisome, particularly in Brazil, which has passed on Wednesday the cape of the 60,000 deaths, after having registered a new times more than a thousand dead in 24 hours, according to the ministry of Health.

The British, the 4th economy of Latin America, has surpassed 100,000 cases, with 4.163 new cases in a day.

In Peru, a leader of indigenous, Santiago Manuin, who defended the land rights of amazonian communities, died Wednesday of Covid-19, according to his family.

Indigenous peoples in Latin America are particularly vulnerable, because of the weakness of their immune systems and centuries of neglect of the State.

Latin America could save more than 400,000 deaths within three months for lack of sanitary measures more stringent, according to the pan american health Organization (PAHO).

The Covid-19 has already killed at least 514.803 people on the planet, according to a count by the AFP.

The patron of the WHO has again called for a “comprehensive approach”, calling once again to follow the rules of detachment, the detection and isolation of cases, quarantine of their contacts, and wear a mask as much as necessary.

But then that starts the summer season, many countries are trying to limit a shortfall already of considerable tourism and the sectors that depend on it, already estimated at potentially between 1,200 to 3,300 billion, by the UN.

The EU, where the epidemic has stalled in spite of the subsistence of the households of contamination and reopened on Wednesday targeted its borders. It authorized the flights from 14 countries from all continents, as well as China, subject to reciprocity, which is not currently the case.

The Greek island of Corfu has seen land Wednesday, its first tourists, while Lisbon and Leicester (England) reconfinaient certain neighborhoods.

Some Florida beaches have been closed and most of the events planned for the celebration of Independence day have been cancelled.

AP, Wilfredo Lee

SMES in danger

Outside the EU, the Serbian authorities have hardened on Thursday the measures of restriction, in the face of a resurgence of cases of Covid-19, and re-opened in Belgrade hospitals are completely dedicated to our patients.

In the rest of the world, other countries heavily dependent on tourism, are also trying to save the season. Despite more than 1,000 infections per day since the end of may, Egypt was reopened Wednesday to the famous pyramids of the Giza plateau.

And Cuba has reopened Wednesday to the foreign tourists to the paradise islands of the Cayos even if no theft tourist is not yet landed.

Very many other economic sectors have been affected. The IMF expects a slower recovery than hoped and a global downturn of 4.9% in 2020.

In Spain, unemployment has increased slightly in June despite the lifting of the containment, but much less during the previous three months.

Backbone of economies, small and medium-sized enterprises are among the most affected and, despite the billions of dollars allocated by governments to help to keep, fight to survive.

But in Africa, in Chad, in particular, traders, employees, but also the most poor mired in poverty, may not rely on any system of national solidarity.

Although less draconian than elsewhere, the restrictions were enough to destabilize the economy of this country among the poorest in the region, yet a producer of oil since the year 2000.

The cultural sector is also threatened. The Rolling Stones to Eric Clapton through Paul McCartney, Depeche Mode, or Iron Maiden, 1.500 artists and personalities from the world of music in britain, on Thursday called on the government to rescue urgently the industry concerts, private of public.

In the sports arenas, the return of the public is not going without a hitch: the final of the Danish Cup was interrupted for nearly a quarter of an hour Wednesday evening, supporters refusing to abide by the rules of distancing imposed in the stadium.

Egypt was reopened Wednesday to the famous pyramids of the Giza plateau.

AFP, Khaled Desouki

