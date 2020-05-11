The pandemic could change the life in big cities
The main manufacturers in montreal have all told <em>The </em><em>canadian Press</em> that when the sector will resume its activities in the province, all of the sites that they worked before the crisis will be operational again
The pandemic could change the life in big cities
Giuseppe Valiante
The canadian Press
The density of the working-class neighbourhood in montreal Griffintown has already been the subject of a study deemed to be published in 1897.
The book titled The City Below The Hill (The Town at the foot of the mountain) had been written by the businessman and philanthropist Herbert Ames. He has influenced generations of city planners who sought to advance healthy cities.
According to scholars, this book demonstrates how the rise of cities has been closely linked to the management of the epidemics that have struck in the course of their history.
More than 120 after the publication of this essay, the area of Griffintown is transformed. He became prosperous, he has been gentrified, friendly towers to condos. But in Griffintown and in other urban areas densely inhabited, the COVID-19 exerts pressure on the city life, while exacerbating the social inequalities that already exist.
For several players in the middle of the construction and of the promoters of Montreal, the resumption of activities as soon as Monday means that everything is back to normal in neighborhoods like Griffintown. They are convinced that the market will remain strong.
All of the planners are not so sure. The current pandemic will affect the appearance of cities, they have warned. Infectious diseases have often influenced the development of urban centres over the past few decades.
How cities will change is not yet clear, but Andy Yan, director of the urban studies program at Simon Fraser University, in British Columbia, believes that the disease will encourage people to reconsider their decision to move into small apartments.
Mr Yan cites to this effect from Statistics Canada data showing that, from 1991 to 2017, the living area median condos were respectively decreased by 32 % and 20 % in Toronto and Vancouver.
“The idea in vogue was : if you live in a small space, you will have a great life in the city,” he says. It has moved into studios cramped, but we had access to the vibrant culture and gastronomic delights of cities.”
But now, the COVID-19 contains the residents of urban areas inside the home. Condos and apartments are transformed in office of substitution, schools and child care facilities. And we don’t know when pubs, cafés and music venues, which often form the soul of the cities, has reopened.
Professor of urban planning at McGill University, David Wachsmuth reminds us that cities have often gone through cycles of intensification and the “spatialization”, in particular after the Second world War, when the federal government encouraged people to leave the city centres for the suburbs “more healthy.”
But Mr. Wachsmith does not believe in an eventual exodus from the city. “We are, in a general way, in a period where the density of cities has been seen as a positive thing. This will not change.”
But the life could become less expensive in the city, ” he stressed. If the pandemic triggers a prolonged economic crisis, the real estate market will suffer a big storm. Individuals and families with low income will be able to return in the places from which they had been chased out by gentrification.
Visit condos in 3D
The CEO of Royal LePage, Phil Soper, doesn’t believe it.
The sales of home decreased in April, he argued. The reduction even amounts to 70 % in Quebec. However, a smaller number of homes on the market reduces the downward pressure on prices.
“The pandemic does not provide a magical answer to the problems of housing shortage and, therefore, this is not a magic wand that will solve the problems of accessibility of housing,” says Mr. Soper.
“The only thing that will provide more affordable accommodations in our large cities is the construction of the units. There is certainly not more houses under construction during a pandemic. This aggravates the problem,” he adds.
Condos continue to sell during the pandemic, they say. The buyers visit the units in 3D on computer screens and digitally sign the documents of sale.
Devimco, the company that launched the renewal of Griffintown, boasts the Mastery, the tower of 61 floors, which will be the highest residential building in Montreal when the work will be completed. His vice-president Marco Fountain said to have sold 20 units during the last month, without the need to negotiate the price.
“This is not at all in our plan for the moment to lower the price”, he said in a recent interview. Although it is expected to be a kind of slowdown in the market due to the pandemic, the economic recovery will be well underway when the Skill will be completed.
Mr. Fontaine is well aware that many residents will continue to work from home for some time. “They live in a space that was not made for that.”
Although Mr. Wachsmuth says it does not share the optimism of big manufacturers in montréal, he is betting always on the cities and the feeling of liberation that they provide. “There is a lot going on, but you can also remain anonymous if you wish”, lance-t-il.
“[They] are not universally appealing to everyone, but they are, I believe, long enough for a lot of people”.